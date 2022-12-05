Beloved restaurant in southeastern MN to close after 40 years

A rural Minnesota bar and restaurant is closing its doors after operating for 40 years.

Grumpy's in Rushford will officially close after Dec. 17, it was announced on social media, with owner Judy Christian looking to retire.

The restaurant has been for sale since 2019.

"After many years of happily serving our community, the time has come for Judy to retire and to close our doors... A huge thank you to our loyal customers and our dedicated employees, we couldn't have done it without you!" the post reads.

The restaurant will offer free food, drink specials and live music for its final night of operations on Dec. 17, from 3 p.m. to midnight.

Residents of Rushford told Rochester's KTTC the restaurant is considered "an icon" within the community.