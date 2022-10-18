Skip to main content
Beloved St. Cloud steakhouse to close after almost 50 years

The announcement was met with sadness from patrons.

Bonanza, Facebook

A beloved St. Cloud steakhouse has announced it's closing its doors after almost 50 years in business.

The owners of Bonanza at 3440 W. Division Street announced last week that it will officially close its doors for good on October 28.

"We are sad to announce that after 48 years of being in business, St. Cloud Bonanza is officially closing its doors for good on October 28th," a message from owners Dustin Dusha and Jeff Mathiase reads.

"We ... have a collective 70 plus years of working here! We have appreciated the customer loyalty, and it will be hard to say goodbye. We want to take a moment to recognize our staff over the years. A business is only as good as the employees who keep it running, and we have been so fortunate to consistently have the best crew working here."

"Bonanza has always been more than a restaurant. It has been a family. It's been incredible to see generations of people work here. We have had children of past employees work here. People who are now married with children met while working here. Employees developed life-long friendships here."

The announcement sparked an outpouring of tributes on the restaurant's Facebook page, with almost 500 comments posted since Friday.

Dusha and Mathiasen have been owners of Bonanza since 2013, prior to which they had been long-time managers of the restaurant, according to KNSI.

