Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Beloved Uncle Sven's Comic Shoppe in St. Paul closes after 39 years
Publish date:

Beloved Uncle Sven's Comic Shoppe in St. Paul closes after 39 years

The hallway-sized shop with "a big heart" closed in late November.
Author:

Google Street View

The hallway-sized shop with "a big heart" closed in late November.

A popular comic book store in St. Paul has closed after nearly 40 years in business. 

Uncle Sven's Comic Shoppe, 1838 Saint Clair Ave., closed on Nov. 27, and thanked all the friends "from the many decades of comic fun," the store said on Facebook.

The tiny shop "with a big heart" opened in 1982, and according to its website, it was the oldest comic shop still in its original location in the Twin Cities — at least according to "rumors."

The hallway-sized shop in the Mac-Groveland neighborhood says it is moving all of its pull bins and subscriptions to Source Comics and Games in Roseville. (Source Comics and Games bought Uncle Sven's from its founder more than a decade ago.)

"Hope to see many of you there in the future," the post said. 

Past patrons of Uncle Sven's commented on the Facebook post thanking the shop for all the memories. The nephew of Ken Svendsen, who started Uncle Sven's, wrote a blog post about all his memories at the shop.

Jonathon Svendsen said: 

"It’s a strange and bittersweet loss to grapple with, especially as it feels so trivial in the grand scheme of things. But the Shoppe wasn’t just my favorite local small business, nor was it just my favorite hang-out spot with family and friends. It was to me what a tree fort or a club house is to any normal child. It was my special place where I felt safe and where my imagination first ran free."

According to the Pioneer Press, the shop didn't close by choice. The owners of the building — Blue Plate Restaurant Company — did not renew Uncle Sven's lease nor the lease of Curl Up and Dye, the longstanding salon next door that will close at the end of the month.

Blue Plate, which owns neighboring Groveland Tap, told the Pioneer Press it is planning to make roof repairs and Americans with Disabilities Act improvements to the building that houses the comic book store and salon, which will complicate access. 

The company has not said what may go into the spaces. 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

uncle sven's
MN Shopping

Beloved Uncle Sven's Comic Shoppe in St. Paul closes after 39 years

The hallway-sized shop with "a big heart" closed in late November.

Screen Shot 2021-12-06 at 9.07.03 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

'Weird Al' Yankovic to perform in 3 Minnesota cities in the summer

The singer will make stops in Duluth, Mankato and Minneapolis.

dual citizen brewing
MN Food & Drink

St. Paul brewery to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test

Staff will also be required to wear masks and test negative for COVID.

snow, snowplow
MN Weather

Winter storm watch issued as Friday storm track wobbles

The latest model runs show the heaviest snow a bit north of where the watch is in place.

State Patrol
MN News

52-year-old man dies in crash on snowy Twin Cities road

The crash happened Tuesday morning.

Cam Talbot / Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Talbot leads Wild to 7th straight victory

The Wild opened a four-game road trip with a win in Edmonton.

plow, snowplow, snow
MN Weather

Surprising snow totals Tuesday; latest storm track for Friday winter storm

Northfield got 6 inches of snow Tuesday.

Paige Bueckers
MN Sports

Paige Bueckers out 6-8 weeks with injury

The Hopkins native was hurt during Sunday's matchup with Notre Dame.

Anthony Barr
MN Vikings

Vikings' defense could get reinforcements against Steelers

Several starters could return for a critical Thursday night matchup.

Mercer ATV accident fundraiser
MN News

High schooler in coma, fighting for his life after ATV crash

Family members found the teen on the ground and unresponsive.

Nolan Sprengeler - muskie record - nov 2021
Minnesota Life

Angler officially breaks 64-year-old state muskie record

The muskellunge he caught on Nov. 22 weighed a whopping 55 pounds, 14 ounces.

coronavirus, ICU, covid-19 hospital, doctor
MN Coronavirus

4th teen COVID-19 death reported in MN is the 2nd in as many weeks

All four teenage COVID-19 deaths in the state have been reported in the past two months.

Related

european christmas market st. paul
MN Shopping

Christmas markets return to St. Paul's Union Depot this month

The MN Christmas Market kicks off the season this weekend at the depot.

Pazzaluna
MN Food & Drink

Pazzaluna closes for good after more than 20 years in St. Paul

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed another Twin Cities restaurant.

MN Shopping

Department store Shopko to close 39 locations, including 2 in MN

The stores in Paynesville and Mahnomen will close.

Screen Shot 2019-08-28 at 1.45.53 PM
MN Consumer

Walmart to close its only store in St. Paul

The University Avenue location will shutter next month.

Screen Shot 2019-12-16 at 9.00.21 PM
MN Food & Drink

The Happy Gnome to close after 14 years in St. Paul

The Selby Avenue bar was a driving force in the craft beer movement.

MN Shopping

Rise of Amazon, digital books forcing St. Paul used book store to close

Sixth Chamber Used Books has called Grand Avenue home since 1995.

Screen Shot 2021-04-19 at 9.11.20 AM
MN Lifestyle

Sweet Science Ice Cream closing in St. Paul, opening in Edina

The company's St. Paul location will close.

MN Shopping

Citing dissatisfaction with the city, furniture store to exit St. Paul

Traditions will focus its Minnesota business on its St. Louis Park store.