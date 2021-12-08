Beloved Uncle Sven's Comic Shoppe in St. Paul closes after 39 years

A popular comic book store in St. Paul has closed after nearly 40 years in business.

Uncle Sven's Comic Shoppe, 1838 Saint Clair Ave., closed on Nov. 27, and thanked all the friends "from the many decades of comic fun," the store said on Facebook.

The tiny shop "with a big heart" opened in 1982, and according to its website, it was the oldest comic shop still in its original location in the Twin Cities — at least according to "rumors."

The hallway-sized shop in the Mac-Groveland neighborhood says it is moving all of its pull bins and subscriptions to Source Comics and Games in Roseville. (Source Comics and Games bought Uncle Sven's from its founder more than a decade ago.)

"Hope to see many of you there in the future," the post said.

Past patrons of Uncle Sven's commented on the Facebook post thanking the shop for all the memories. The nephew of Ken Svendsen, who started Uncle Sven's, wrote a blog post about all his memories at the shop.

Jonathon Svendsen said:

"It’s a strange and bittersweet loss to grapple with, especially as it feels so trivial in the grand scheme of things. But the Shoppe wasn’t just my favorite local small business, nor was it just my favorite hang-out spot with family and friends. It was to me what a tree fort or a club house is to any normal child. It was my special place where I felt safe and where my imagination first ran free."

According to the Pioneer Press, the shop didn't close by choice. The owners of the building — Blue Plate Restaurant Company — did not renew Uncle Sven's lease nor the lease of Curl Up and Dye, the longstanding salon next door that will close at the end of the month.

Blue Plate, which owns neighboring Groveland Tap, told the Pioneer Press it is planning to make roof repairs and Americans with Disabilities Act improvements to the building that houses the comic book store and salon, which will complicate access.

The company has not said what may go into the spaces.

