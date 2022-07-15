Beloved Vietnamese restaurant begins new chapter on St. Paul's Grand Ave.

A family-owned Vietnamese restaurant known for serving giant egg rolls on-a-stick at the Minnesota State Fair opened a new location on Grand Avenue in St. Paul this week.

Before Em Que Viet's official grand opening Wednesday, the restaurant kicked-off the festivities the day before by selling $1 egg rolls from the location's walk-up window.

Em, the Vietnamese word for younger brother or sister, describes the new restaurant's relationship to Northeast Minneapolis' Que Viet, which is believed to be Minnesota's longest running Vietnamese restaurant.

"We hope you grow to love Em as much as you love Que Viet," the restaurant's website reads. "She’s not everything Que Viet is. She’s the younger, trendy, sassy version and she is excited to grow up on St. Paul’s Grand Ave."

The new location is owned by Maria Nguyen and Brianna Le, according to the Star Tribune. Nguyen's mother-in-law opened Que Viet in 1980.

Reservations are available by calling 651-330-4363.