Bemidji student choir to perform at Carnegie Hall

A distinguished choir from Bemidji High School has been chosen to perform at New York City's famed Carnegie Hall next year.

Bemidji High School A Cappella Choir, led by Director Christopher Fettig, will take the stage on March 11 to perform two works as part of the MidAmerica Productions’ 40th annual concert season.

“The Bemidji A Cappella Choir received this invitation because of the high level and quality of musicianship demonstrated by the singers,” Peter Tiboris, general director and music director of MidAmerica Productions and MidAm International, stated in a press release.

Under the baton of Conductor Bryson Mortensen, the group of singers — from eight choirs across the country — will perform Norwegian composer Ola Gjeilo’s Sunrise Mass and will be joined onstage by the New England Symphonic Ensemble. The second half of the concert will feature Giuseppe Verdi’s Messa da Requiem.

The performance at the Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage begins at 7:00 p.m.