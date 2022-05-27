Skip to main content
Ben Leber named new permanent co-host of 'Twin Cities Live'

The former Minnesota Vikings linebacker was introduced Friday afternoon.

BenLeber.com

Ben Leber has been named the new permanent co-host of Twin Cities Live, the popular mid-afternoon weekday show on KSTP-TV.

Leber, who was a linebacker in the NFL for a decade with the San Diego Chargers (2002-05), Minnesota Vikings (2006-10) and St. Louis Rams (2011), was formally introduced as the new co-host at 3 p.m. Friday.

Leber will do the show alongside longtime host Elizabeth Ries, who has been co-anchoring the program with guest hosts for months since Steve Patterson announced last September that he was leaving the show to focus on family.

On Twin Cities Live on Friday, Leber said he'll remain in his role at KFAN FM 100.3, where he is a a regular contributor to the Power Trip Morning Show and a sideline reporter for Minnesota Vikings games.

Leber also works with the Vikings Entertainment Network and hosts "Unrestricted with Ben Leber," a podcast where he focuses on health and wellness, sports and business.

