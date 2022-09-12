Skip to main content
Benefit planned for Poliça bassist Chris Bierden after brain surgery

Benefit planned for Poliça bassist Chris Bierden after brain surgery

Chris Bierden is expected to soon undergo further cancer treatment.

GoFundMe

Chris Bierden is expected to soon undergo further cancer treatment.

The Twin Cities music community is raising support for a local musician during his recovery from a recent surgery to remove a cancerous brain tumor. 

Chris Bierden, the bassist for Poliça and singer/songwriter behind Invisible Boy, underwent surgery Friday. 

A GoFundMe page created for Bierden over the weekend said he'll likely be unable to perform while undergoing further cancer treatments. 

The details of those treatments are yet to be determined, but it's likely further treatment will begin within a few weeks and last six months. The page had raised around $2,000 in donations towards a $10,000 goal as of Monday afternoon. 

Bierden became hospitalized in late August after a severe headache led doctors to discover a brain tumor, according to his Caring Bridge page. 

In an update on Saturday, Bierden said he's doing "really well" and feeling stronger every day. 

"Thank you all so very much for the massive outpouring of love and support," he wrote. "I felt it in each and every hour of need, and it guided me through darkness into moments of gentleness and gratitude." 

A benefit concert is planned for Wednesday evening at Icehouse in South Minneapolis

All proceeds from the event — which will feature performances by The Cactus Blossoms, Sid Sriram, Centrific and other special guests — will go directly to Bierden. 

A 2016 article in music magazine Brooklyn Vegan described Bierden as "a staple of the Minneapolis music scene." 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-09-12 at 12.54.52 PM
MN Music and Radio

Benefit planned for Twin Cities musician after brain surgery

Chris Bierden is expected to soon undergo further cancer treatment.

ambulance
WI News

Passenger killed as vehicles collide, then smash into boulders

Occupants of an SUV managed to escape after the vehicle became engulfed in flames.

FAO Schwarz
MN Shopping

Target strikes multiyear deal with FAO Schwarz ahead of holidays

Nostalgia seekers will soon find the company's toys at Target.

The search involved several local public safety agencies, including a State Patrol helicopter unit and a K9 team.
MN News

Authorities investigate death of 19-year-old near Brainerd

The man was found unresponsive on Sunday.

ambulance
MN News

70-year-old driver killed in fiery Scott County crash

Officials say alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash.

image
MN Business

Over 500 housing units proposed for site of shuttered middle school in Eagan

New city documents offer a first look at the plans.

Wild rice harvest on Mud Lake
MN News

Missing man who was harvesting wild rice found dead in MN river

The 43-year-old man has not yet been identified.

IMG_5155
MN News

15,000 Minnesota nurses officially on strike after negotiations fail

The strike officially started at 7 a.m. Monday.

Pixabay - gray squirrel
MN News

Squirrel causes outage, cutting power to 10,000 NE Minneapolis homes

The outage happened Sunday morning.

Screen Shot 2022-09-11 at 8.50.19 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Josh Duhamel, Audra Mari party in Fargo bar after getting married

The Hollywood actor is North Dakota's most famous cheerleader.

Screen Shot 2022-09-11 at 6.36.48 PM
MN News

Man who was 1 of 4 shot outside Minneapolis bar dies from injuries

The 34-year-old victim has been identified.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man in custody after five-hour standoff with St. Paul police

During the standoff, the man threatened to set the house on fire.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-04-22 at 10.30.07 AM
MN Music and Radio

Kristin Chenoweth to perform at one-night-only benefit at the Guthrie

The Tony and Emmy award winner will play at the Guthrie's annual fundraising benefit.

Ed Ackerson
Minnesota Life

Entertainers pay tribute after death of beloved Minnesota musician

Ackerson was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in 2018.

Shianne Dean
MN News

Girl, 11, hit after getting off bus undergoes multiple brain surgeries

She was hit by a driver suspected of being under the influence of alcohol.

Mark Rosen
MN Music and Radio

Mark Rosen confirms the death of wife Denise from Glioblastoma

Denise Rosen had been battling the brain cancer since 2018.

Lexii Alijai
MN Music and Radio

Kehlani to headline benefit for the late Lexii Alijai at First Avenue

The St. Paul rapper had collaborated with the music star prior to her death.

MN Music and Radio

After 30 years, Cities 97.1's Sampler album is on its last hurrah

You can order the album now and get it in November.

Moon KS95
MN Music and Radio

'Moon' to sign off from Twin Cities radio after 17 years at KS95

He's stepping away from the microphone due to health reasons.

Rikki Wold
Minnesota Life

Family 'holding up the best we can' after 4 cancer diagnoses

Four cancer diagnoses in a month and a recent death of a loved one.