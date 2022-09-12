Benefit planned for Twin Cities musician after brain surgery

The Twin Cities music community is raising support for a local musician during his recovery from a recent surgery to remove a cancerous brain tumor.

Chris Bierden, the bassist for Poliça and singer/songwriter behind Invisible Boy, underwent surgery Friday.

A GoFundMe page created for Bierden over the weekend said he'll likely be unable to perform while undergoing further cancer treatments.

The details of those treatments are yet to be determined, but it's likely further treatment will begin within a few weeks and last six months. The page had raised around $2,000 in donations towards a $10,000 goal as of Monday afternoon.

Bierden became hospitalized in late August after a severe headache led doctors to discover a brain tumor, according to his Caring Bridge page.

In an update on Saturday, Bierden said he's doing "really well" and feeling stronger every day.

"Thank you all so very much for the massive outpouring of love and support," he wrote. "I felt it in each and every hour of need, and it guided me through darkness into moments of gentleness and gratitude."

A benefit concert is planned for Wednesday evening at Icehouse in South Minneapolis.

All proceeds from the event — which will feature performances by The Cactus Blossoms, Sid Sriram, Centrific and other special guests — will go directly to Bierden.

A 2016 article in music magazine Brooklyn Vegan described Bierden as "a staple of the Minneapolis music scene."