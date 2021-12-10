Bentleyville issues tips for drivers to help avoid weekend parking nightmare

Bentleyville Tour of Lights organizers are warning people that parking and traffic may be crazy this weekend — especially if you go right when it opens.

The beloved walk-through light display at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth is a popular attraction on the weekends. And this weekend there is a bunch going on at the nearby Duluth Entertainment Convention Center and Amsoil Arena, which means more people trying to get to and park in the same spot.

That's why Bentleyville is "strongly suggesting" those visiting the light tour to park in downtown Duluth or in Canal Park and walk over (there is also a shuttle), and recommends those not planning to see Santa Claus go later in the evening.

Bentleyville opens at 5 p.m. daily and closes at 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday.

"There will NOT be enough parking if everyone thinks it's a good idea to come at 5 p.m. Bad idea," Bentleyville said on Facebook on Thursday.

So for those who don't "need" to visit Santa, Bentleyville says: "Don't come early, that just multiplies the problem."

"We do this every night. We know what we are talking about. Come later in the evening. Let the young families come through with small children and strollers first," Bentleyville said on Facebook on Thursday.

Instead, Bentleyville says people without kids should arrive between 8:45-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. A commenter on the Facebook post said that's what they did last Saturday, they arrived at 8:45 p.m., parking right in the parking lot and "walked into a wide-open, non-crowded winter wonderland with no waits for treats or tripping over people."

Bentleyville does have a visitor's guide on its website with tips for your visit, including a crowd-o-meter that shows the least crowded and busiest days to visit (spoiler: Friday, Dec. 10 is "busy"; Saturday, Dec. 11 is "super busy"; and Sunday, Dec. 12, is "busy", while Mondays-Wednesdays offer the "best viewing").

And here's the traffic plan for Friday and Saturdays:

While the Tour of Lights is free to attend, it is $10 to park in the Bentleyville parking lots. And those who attend are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item and new, unwrapped toy for the Salvation Army.