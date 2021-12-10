Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Bentleyville issues tips for drivers to help avoid weekend parking nightmare
Updated:
Original:

Bentleyville issues tips for drivers to help avoid weekend parking nightmare

Traffic and parking are expected to be crazy this weekend. Here are some tips.
Author:

Bentleyville, Facebook

Traffic and parking are expected to be crazy this weekend. Here are some tips.

Bentleyville Tour of Lights organizers are warning people that parking and traffic may be crazy this weekend — especially if you go right when it opens. 

The beloved walk-through light display at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth is a popular attraction on the weekends. And this weekend there is a bunch going on at the nearby Duluth Entertainment Convention Center and Amsoil Arena, which means more people trying to get to and park in the same spot. 

Related: One Minnesota city is on Esquire's list of towns to visit at Christmas

That's why Bentleyville is "strongly suggesting" those visiting the light tour to park in downtown Duluth or in Canal Park and walk over (there is also a shuttle), and recommends those not planning to see Santa Claus go later in the evening. 

Bentleyville opens at 5 p.m. daily and closes at 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday. 

"There will NOT be enough parking if everyone thinks it's a good idea to come at 5 p.m. Bad idea," Bentleyville said on Facebook on Thursday

So for those who don't "need" to visit Santa, Bentleyville says: "Don't come early, that just multiplies the problem." 

"We do this every night. We know what we are talking about. Come later in the evening. Let the young families come through with small children and strollers first," Bentleyville said on Facebook on Thursday. 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Instead, Bentleyville says people without kids should arrive between 8:45-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. A commenter on the Facebook post said that's what they did last Saturday, they arrived at 8:45 p.m., parking right in the parking lot and "walked into a wide-open, non-crowded winter wonderland with no waits for treats or tripping over people."

Bentleyville does have a visitor's guide on its website with tips for your visit, including a crowd-o-meter that shows the least crowded and busiest days to visit (spoiler: Friday, Dec. 10 is "busy"; Saturday, Dec. 11 is "super busy"; and Sunday, Dec. 12, is "busy", while Mondays-Wednesdays offer the "best viewing"). 

And here's the traffic plan for Friday and Saturdays: 

BentleyvilleTrafficMap_2021

While the Tour of Lights is free to attend, it is $10 to park in the Bentleyville parking lots. And those who attend are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item and new, unwrapped toy for the Salvation Army.

Next Up

bentleyville
Travel

Bentleyville issues tips for drivers to help avoid weekend parking nightmare

Traffic and parking i expected to be crazy this weekend. Here are some tips.

Dave Hutchinson
MN News

Charging decision in Hennepin Co. Sheriff DWI case expected next week

Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson was involved in a crash early Wednesday in which he admitted to drinking beforehand.

Image from iOS
MN News

Goodell, Vikings owners surprise Nya Sigin with Super Bowl tickets

The 14-year-old Prior Lake student was the victim of a racist video that went viral.

jennie-o willmar
MN Consumer

Hormel will close Jennie-O Turkey plant in Willmar

Workers will be transferred to the other plant in Willmar.

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota 16- and 17-year-olds can now get a COVID-19 booster

Gov. Tim Walz announced 16 and 17-year-olds in the state are now recommended to receive a booster shortly after the CDC cleared the Pfizer shot for that age group.

st. louis park carjacking
MN News

Carjackers strike at 2 Twin Cities Lunds & Byerlys stores

Police are offering a $5,000 reward.

snow, plow
MN Weather

12+ inches of snow expected to hammer southern Minnesota, Twin Cities

The Twin Cities could also see up to a foot of snow.

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Dalvin Cook's return helps Vikings avoid historic meltdown

The Steelers' late comeback attempt fell short as the Vikings improved to 6-7.

bus-gf351a0688_1280
MN News

These Minnesota schools are closing Friday due to snowstorm

A number of districts have decided to close ahead of the snow.

snow
MN Weather

Will Twin Cities be on the edge or in the bullseye of Friday snowstorm?

Some of the models are trending north 24 hours ahead of the storm's arrival.

COVID vaccination flickr phil roeder
MN Coronavirus

With omicron uncertainty, experts say: Get vaccinated, get a booster

There are a lot of unknowns with the variant, but medical experts say vaccines remain vital.

st louis co missing person terry - edit
MN News

Missing Minnesota man found dead in 'hidden room'

He reported missing this week, but hadn't been heard from since Nov. 27.

Related

bentleyville lights duluth 2020 - Kristian's Photos Flickr
Minnesota Life

Welcome back, Bentleyville: Beloved Tour of Lights returns

The Duluth event is back to being a walkthrough show this year.

bentleyville
Minnesota Life

One Minnesota city is on Esquire's list of towns to visit at Christmas

It ranks No. 3 on the list.

Travel

Tips for avoiding a travel nightmare at MSP Airport this Christmas

We're about to enter the busiest travel stretch of the year.

Bentleyville tree
MN Lifestyle

Bentleyville transforms into drive-through for 2020

Roadways made from hardwood will allow visitors to drive through the light experience

grand marais harbor cam
Minnesota Life

Gales of November: Giant waves on Lake Superior flood Grand Marais

Enormous waves hammered Minnesota's North Shore on Thursday, from Grand Portage to Duluth.

MN Lifestyle

Minnesota's state parks are free this weekend

There are a bunch of special events planned.

MN News

Minnesota's state parks are free this weekend

There are a bunch of special events planned.

metro transit bus
Travel

Metro Transit suspending routes, cutting service amid driver shortage

It's reducing service hours by 5%.