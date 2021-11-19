Welcome back, Bentleyville: Beloved Tour of Lights returns

A Northland holiday favorite is officially back.

Bentleyville Tour of Lights opens Saturday, Nov. 20, starting at 5 p.m. — though opening day will feature Mr. and Mrs. Claus skydiving down to the festival grounds at 4:55 p.m., so get there early if you'd like to see that. (No word on whether they'll be dropping from a reindeer-pulled sleigh or a more traditional vehicle.)

What's more, the festive celebration at Duluth's Bayfront Festival Park is back to being a walkthrough event after shifting to a drive-thru display during the 2020 portion of the COVID pandemic.

"We are excited to welcome the public for another great season," said Executive Director and event founder Nathan Bentley in a statement. The event grew from the holiday light displays Bentley started two decades ago at his home in Esko. It is now in its 13th year at Bayfront Festival Park.

"So much goes into planning for and executing this event. We can't thank our volunteers and sponsors enough for continuing to create this life-changing experience year after year," he continued.

Organizers are promising the same impressive light displays as always, the centerpiece being a 128-foot steel tree, decked out in 150,000 LED lights. Bentleyville says it is "the nation's tallest steel Christmas Tree."

Admission to the festival is still free, though guests are strongly encouraged to make a donation of a nonperishable food item or unwrapped toy. These items go to the Salvation Army, which gives them out in northern Minnesota and Wisconsin.

A parking spot in the Bentleyville lots is $10.

"Bentleyville is pure joy," Duluth Mayor Emily Larson said in an announcement. "An invitation to set down your worries to find hope and fun with people you love. It's free, it's festive, and it's available to everyone."