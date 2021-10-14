Best Buy brings back early Black Friday deals
Best Buy is once again running some of its Black Friday deals a month prior to actual Black Friday.
"Hundreds" of the shopping holiday's discounts will be available starting Tuesday. Oct. 19, the Richfield retailer announced Thursday,
Best Buy did not reveal the full scope of its upcoming Black Friday ad, but offered a sneak peek at a few deals:
- Samsung 70-inch 4K Smart TV — $599 ($150 off)
- Beats Studio 3 headphones, matte black — $169 ($180 off)
- Chromebooks — as low as $99
- Windows laptops — as low as $189.99
- Samsung appliances — Up to $540 off
The Black Friday ad, once released, will be available here.
This premature preview will end Friday, Oct. 22, but the deals will return before Friday, Nov. 26.
Best Buy plans to kick off its Black Friday sales on Nov. 19, so one week early. There will also be a smattering of deals in the interim, and throughout the holiday season, Best Buy says.
Thanksgiving hours, price matching
Best Buy offered a few more details about its Black Friday and holiday sales plans.
- All deals offered Oct. 19-22 have a price match guarantee — if a lower price is offered between that time and Black Friday, you can get a refund on the difference
- Best Buy will not be open for in-store shopping on Thanksgiving, though you can still buy items online
- Gift cards this year are made of 100% paper materials and are recyclable
- Select locations will have mobile self-checkout, meaning you can buy your item from the Best Buy app and show proof on your way out
- Members of the $200-a-year Totaltech program will have access to exclusive offers
- Cyber Monday deals will start Nov. 27
- If you are doing in-store shopping on busy days, know Best Buy plans to limit capacity per public health guidelines, to help reduce the spread of COVID