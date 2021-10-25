Best Buy launches another pre-Black Friday sale, the Early Deals Event

Best Buy is continuing is pre-Black Friday "Black Friday sales" onslaught with another round of discounts.

The "Early Deals Event" runs through Oct. 31, and features sales on, well, pretty much exactly what you'd expect: TVs, smartphones, headphones, laptops, appliances, wearables and more.

This is already the second early Black Friday sales event of October for the Richfield-based retailer. Best Buy kicked things off on Oct. 19 with a four-day run featuring "hundreds" of Black Friday deals, available weeks before actual Black Friday (Nov. 26).

Best Buy, like Target, has a price match guarantee for the holidays, though you have to be a Totaltech subscriber or My Best Buy member. If you buy an item marked "Black Friday Price Guarantee," and it is sold at a lower price between now and Black Friday, you can get a refund of the difference.

Speaking of Totaltech, members of the $200-a-year support and discount program will have access to exclusive deals. Best Buy is trying to entice customers to sign up by suggesting highly sought items will be locked behind that paid membership door. As CNET reported, the tech retailer already did this with the PlayStation 5, making it available only to Totaltech subscribers for a time.

What deals are available right now to everyone, paid membership or not? Here's a brief sampling from the Early Deals Event: