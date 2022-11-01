Best Buy releases new round of early Black Friday deals

Best Buy released a new slate of early Black Friday deals on Halloween as it continues the buildup towards the biggest holiday shopping time of the year.

The Richfield retailer launched its first Black Friday sales last week with a limited run of discounts between Oct. 24-30.

Its latest round of discounts went live on Monday, with big discounts particularly on 4K, 8K, and other ultra-high definition televisions.

Prices start as low as $299.99 for an Insignia 58-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV. Some of the best deals picked out by TechRadar include this LG 48-inch OLED 4K TV for $569.99 ($730 off), and this Samsung 75-inch 4K TV for $579.99.

At the upper-end of the scale, this LG 65-inch OLED 4K UHD Smart TV is its lowest price ever, at $1,699.99.

In computing, the New York Times' Wirecutter service has also picked out the discount on the Apple Macbook Air 2020 M1 laptop, which can currently on sale for $799.99.

Other deals being offered include more than 50% off these Sony wireless noise cancelling headphones at $123, a Ninja 6-in-1 Air Fryer for $129.99, and an iRobot Roomba i7+ for $499.99, which is over $200 cheaper than it's currently being offered at Walmart.

A word to the wise when shopping for discounts, some will increase the prices of certain items prior to the sales period to make the discounts look larger than they actually are.

Note: Bring Me The News will make a small commission if you buy any of the items listed above through the links provided.