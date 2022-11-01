Skip to main content
Best Buy releases new round of early Black Friday deals

Best Buy releases new round of early Black Friday deals

The Minnesota-based retailer ran its first round of deals from Oct. 24-30.

Best Buy

The Minnesota-based retailer ran its first round of deals from Oct. 24-30.

Best Buy released a new slate of early Black Friday deals on Halloween as it continues the buildup towards the biggest holiday shopping time of the year.

The Richfield retailer launched its first Black Friday sales last week with a limited run of discounts between Oct. 24-30.

Its latest round of discounts went live on Monday, with big discounts particularly on 4K, 8K, and other ultra-high definition televisions.

Prices start as low as $299.99 for an Insignia 58-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV. Some of the best deals picked out by TechRadar include this LG 48-inch OLED 4K TV for $569.99 ($730 off), and this Samsung 75-inch 4K TV for $579.99.

At the upper-end of the scale, this LG 65-inch OLED 4K UHD Smart TV is its lowest price ever, at $1,699.99.

In computing, the New York Times' Wirecutter service has also picked out the discount on the Apple Macbook Air 2020 M1 laptop, which can currently on sale for $799.99.

Other deals being offered include more than 50% off these Sony wireless noise cancelling headphones at $123, a Ninja 6-in-1 Air Fryer for $129.99, and an iRobot Roomba i7+ for $499.99, which is over $200 cheaper than it's currently being offered at Walmart.

A word to the wise when shopping for discounts, some will increase the prices of certain items prior to the sales period to make the discounts look larger than they actually are. 

Note: Bring Me The News will make a small commission if you buy any of the items listed above through the links provided.

Next Up

Powerball Minnesota lottery
MN Lifestyle

Six Minnesotans win $50K, but Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.2 billion

The jackpot continues to rise.

grass fire
MN News

Man found dead in northwest Minnesota after 'out of control' grass fire

The fire remains under investigation.

Screen Shot 2022-11-01 at 11.25.32 AM
MN News

Mayor nominates Commander Axel Henry for St. Paul police chief

Axel Henry, a 24-year department veteran, grew up in St. Paul.

MichaelLaflexMugCrowWingCoJail
MN News

Charges: Brainerd man killed daughter's boyfriend, believing she was abused

The man killed was 23-year-old Bryce Brogle, who was reported missing.

Screen Shot 2022-11-01 at 9.56.24 AM
MN News

Two drivers killed in wrong-way crash on I-694 in Fridley

The head-on collision happened shortly before 10 p.m.

TaylorSwiftPixlr
MN Music and Radio

Taylor Swift to bring 2023 stadium tour to Minnesota

The "Eras Tour" will make a stop in Minneapolis in June.

Screen Shot 2022-11-01 at 7.43.05 AM
MN Shopping

Best Buy releases new round of early Black Friday deals

The Minnesota-based retailer ran its first round of deals from Oct. 24-30.

JennieOPlantBarronCoWI
WI News

Chemical leak at Jennie-O plant prompts shelter-in-place in Barron, WI

Two employees drove themselves to a nearby hospital to be treated for possible exposure.

Amber Lea Pospisil
MN News

Charges: Woman was drinking bottle of Tito's before crash that killed musician

She was allegedly drunk when she struck an SUV being driven by Mark Filbrandt head-on.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Teen charged after leading police on 40-mile pursuit in St. Paul

The 16-year-old stole a Kia in St. Paul.

record muskie
MN Lifestyle

DNR confirms muskie caught on Mille Lacs Lake is state record

It was caught on Mille Lacs Lake in June, 2022.

Bryce Borca
MN News

Eagan PD asks homeowners to check cameras for missing 23-year-old

Bryce Borca has been missing since early Sunday morning.

Related

best buy black friday screengrab resize
MN Shopping

Best Buy reveals early 2021 Black Friday ad deals, sales start this week

The move comes a couple days after Target and Walmart offered their own sneak peeks.

Screen Shot 2022-10-10 at 9.28.33 AM
MN Shopping

Target drops surprise, releasing some Black Friday deals weeks earlier than usual

The retailer says new deals will be revealed each week.

Screen Shot 2019-10-11 at 11.10.00 AM
MN Shopping

Best Buy launches Black Friday deals early for its members

It's guaranteeing the best prices for home theater equipment.

Screen Shot 2019-11-07 at 7.25.57 AM
MN Shopping

Best Buy has dropped its Black Friday ad, with deals starting now

The Richfield retailer is the latest to announce its Black Friday plans.

MN Shopping

Best Buy reveals its Black Friday deals, and some are available now

The retailer has launched a series of deals available until Sunday.

best buy
MN Shopping

Best Buy launches another pre-Black Friday sale, the Early Deals Event

This latest round of discounts is available through Oct. 31.

best buy
MN Shopping

Best Buy reveals all of its Black Friday deals, with hundreds available now

The retailer has released a massive Black Friday ad.

Best Buy - jjbers, Flickr
MN Shopping

Best Buy brings back early Black Friday deals

A 4-day sale featuring "hundreds" of Black Friday offers starts next week.