Best Buy reveals early 2021 Black Friday ad deals, sales start this week

Best Buy will start offering Black Friday shopping discounts Nov. 19 — a week prior to actual Black Friday.

While the Richfield-based retailer has yet to reveal its full holiday ad, it offered an early look Wednesday at about 30 deals customers can expect starting Friday and into next week. It includes discounts on Chromebooks, large 4K TVs, headphones and speakers, home products and more. (A full list is below.)

Best Buy has been drip feeding deals since mid-October, a strategy also employed by competitors such as Target, Amazon and Walmart.

Best Buy will not be open for in-store shopping on Thanksgiving, but stores will open their doors at 5 a.m. Black Friday for eager spenders.

You can keep an eye on all of the retailer's Black Friday offerings here.

Best Buy deals beginning Friday, Nov. 19:

Chromebooks as low as $99

Save up to $500 on select Samsung laptops

$249.99 for a Samsung 27-inch 240HZ Gaming Monitor

$169 for Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (save $180)

$699.99 for a Samsung 65-inch Class 8000 Series LED 4K Smart Tizen TV (save $100)

$599.99 for a Samsung 70-inch 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV (save $150)

$1,799.99 for LG 65-inch OLED 4K Smart TV (save $300)

$129.99 for a Samsung 2.1-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and DOLBY audio (save $150)

Save up to $100 on select Fitbit Smartwatches and Activity Trackers

$24.99 for a Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice remote (save $25)

$199 for Bose Quietcomfort Earbuds (save $80)

$199.99 for Bose Sleepbuds II (save $50)

Save up to $200 on select Therabody recovery products

Save up to 50% on Google smart home and smart security products

$649.99 for a Dyson Outsize Total Clean cordless vacuum (save $200)

$179.99 for a Ninja Foodi Dual Heat Air Fry Oven (save $90)

Save up to $1,000 on select electric scooters, e-bikes and mopeds

$899.99 for a Bowflex BXT6 Treadmill (save $900)

Amazon smart speakers and displays starting at $19.99

$41.99 for a Ring Video Doorbell wired, plus get a free Echo Dot 3rd Gen (save 30%)

$449.99 for a GoPro Hero10 in black (save $50 and receive $50 gift card)

$1,999.99 for a Sony Alpha a7 III 28-70 kit (save $200)

Get up to a $200 Best Buy Gift Card with purchase of a major appliance

Save up to 40% off on select Star Wars LEGO building sets

$50 Best Buy gift card with purchase of a Withings Scanwatch

Sunday, Nov. 21:

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle

Free $50 Best Buy e-Gift Card with Oculus Quest 2 headset

$399.99 for a Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Stick Vacuum (save $100)

$219.99 for a KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus Stand Mixer (save $280)

Wednesday, Nov. 24:

Save $150 on select MacBook Air models

Thursday, Nov. 25: