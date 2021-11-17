Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Best Buy reveals early 2021 Black Friday ad deals, sales start this week
Publish date:

Best Buy reveals early 2021 Black Friday ad deals, sales start this week

The move comes a couple days after Target and Walmart offered their own sneak peeks.
Author:

Best Buy

The move comes a couple days after Target and Walmart offered their own sneak peeks.

Best Buy will start offering Black Friday shopping discounts Nov. 19 — a week prior to actual Black Friday.

While the Richfield-based retailer has yet to reveal its full holiday ad, it offered an early look Wednesday at about 30 deals customers can expect starting Friday and into next week. It includes discounts on Chromebooks, large 4K TVs, headphones and speakers, home products and more. (A full list is below.)

Related: Target, Walmart release 2021 Black Friday ads

Best Buy has been drip feeding deals since mid-October, a strategy also employed by competitors such as Target, Amazon and Walmart. 

Best Buy will not be open for in-store shopping on Thanksgiving, but stores will open their doors at 5 a.m. Black Friday for eager spenders.

You can keep an eye on all of the retailer's Black Friday offerings here.

Best Buy deals beginning Friday, Nov. 19:

  • Chromebooks as low as $99
  • Save up to $500 on select Samsung laptops
  • $249.99 for a Samsung 27-inch 240HZ Gaming Monitor
  • $169 for Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (save $180)
  • $699.99 for a Samsung 65-inch Class 8000 Series LED 4K Smart Tizen TV (save $100)
  • $599.99 for a Samsung 70-inch 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV (save $150)
  • $1,799.99 for LG 65-inch OLED 4K Smart TV (save $300)
  • $129.99 for a Samsung 2.1-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and DOLBY audio (save $150)
  • Save up to $100 on select Fitbit Smartwatches and Activity Trackers
  • $24.99 for a Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice remote (save $25)
  • $199 for Bose Quietcomfort Earbuds (save $80)
  • $199.99 for Bose Sleepbuds II (save $50)
  • Save up to $200 on select Therabody recovery products
  • Save up to 50% on Google smart home and smart security products
  • $649.99 for a Dyson Outsize Total Clean cordless vacuum (save $200)
  • $179.99 for a Ninja Foodi Dual Heat Air Fry Oven (save $90)
  • Save up to $1,000 on select electric scooters, e-bikes and mopeds
  • $899.99 for a Bowflex BXT6 Treadmill (save $900)
  • Amazon smart speakers and displays starting at $19.99
  • $41.99 for a Ring Video Doorbell wired, plus get a free Echo Dot 3rd Gen (save 30%)
  • $449.99 for a GoPro Hero10 in black (save $50 and receive $50 gift card)
  • $1,999.99 for a Sony Alpha a7 III 28-70 kit (save $200)
  • Get up to a $200 Best Buy Gift Card with purchase of a major appliance
  • Save up to 40% off on select Star Wars LEGO building sets
  • $50 Best Buy gift card with purchase of a Withings Scanwatch

Sunday, Nov. 21:

  • Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
  • Free $50 Best Buy e-Gift Card with Oculus Quest 2 headset
  • $399.99 for a Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Stick Vacuum (save $100)
  • $219.99 for a KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus Stand Mixer (save $280)

Wednesday, Nov. 24:

  • Save $150 on select MacBook Air models

Thursday, Nov. 25:

  • Save $50 on Beats Studio Buds

Next Up

Zimmer and Rodgers
MN Vikings

If this is the last time, you'll miss Zimmer vs Rodgers

Matthew Coller's work can be found daily at Purple Insider.

courtney godfrey
TV, Movies and The Arts

FOX 9's Courtney Godfrey taking break to pursue competitive snowboarding career

"I never want to be the person who doesn’t at least try, and that’s why this was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up," she said.

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Ant's 4th quarter takeover leads Timberwolves over Kings

The Timberwolves star erupted to lead a much-needed victory.

ANGELIQUE CHRISTINE LEPSCH
MN News

Fridley woman missing, her vehicle found near Lowry Bridge

Coordinated search efforts are ongoing.

patagonia airbnb photo
Travel

Couple named  'top hosts' for off-the-grid cabin

The small space looks out to Lake Superior.

fargo police chief shooting presser 11-17-21
MN News

2 killed in shooting at Fargo business, suspected gunman turns himself in

A man later walked into the police station and said he was responsible.

snow flakes flurries unsplash
Weather MN

NWS warns bursts of snow could slow Weds. commute

The isolated storms will impact central Minnesota through the Twin Cities.

u.s. attorney
MN News

Charges: Man created fake sexual profiles of MN college student

He's charged with cyberstalking.

J Boeckermann Rochester BCA
MN News

Police searching for MN woman who left home, never returned

She's been missing more than a month now.

Screen Shot 2021-11-17 at 2.03.36 PM
MN Gophers

Dick Vitale: Gift from Gophers 'lifted my spirits' during chemo

The Gophers got a few "awesome baby" comments from the iconic sportscaster.

police lights
MN News

Charges: MN woman had baby with underage runaway from California

She faces 10 felonies in connection to the case.

potato man and sweetie stand facebook
MN Food & Drink

Two Minnesota State Fair food stands announce closure

One of the stands had been in operation since 1929.

Related

Best Buy - jjbers, Flickr
MN Shopping

Best Buy brings back early Black Friday deals

A 4-day sale featuring "hundreds" of Black Friday offers starts next week.

best buy
MN Shopping

Best Buy's Black Friday deals start next week

The two days of sales coincide with Target and Amazon's big sale days.

best buy
MN Shopping

Best Buy launches another pre-Black Friday sale, the Early Deals Event

This latest round of discounts is available through Oct. 31.

Target deals weekly ad - 10.31.2021
MN Shopping

Target reveals first Black Friday deals, available next week

There are some steep discounts to be had, even though Black Friday is nearly a month away.

best buy
MN Shopping

Best Buy reveals all of its Black Friday deals, with hundreds available now

The retailer has released a massive Black Friday ad.

Screen Shot 2019-11-07 at 7.25.57 AM
MN Shopping

Best Buy has dropped its Black Friday ad, with deals starting now

The Richfield retailer is the latest to announce its Black Friday plans.

MN Shopping

Best Buy reveals its Black Friday deals, and some are available now

The retailer has launched a series of deals available until Sunday.

black friday
MN Shopping

Target, Walmart release Black Friday ads

The retailers have been offering deals all month, but some of the best deals come on Black Friday.