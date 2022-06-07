Massive changes at WCCO Radio as Jason DeRusha joins lineup

Skip to main content
Massive changes at WCCO Radio: Jason DeRusha in, other hosts realign

Jason DeRusha will become a full-time host at the AM 830 WCCO.

Artwork by Jonathan Harrison

Big changes at WCCO Radio were announced Tuesday morning as "The Good Neighbor" formally introduced longtime morning television anchor Jason DeRusha as its new afternoon drive host.

DeRusha, who announced last week that he's leaving his role as the lead anchor of WCCO This Morning, will anchor his final television broadcast on June 23. Four days later, about six city blocks from the WCCO TV headquarters, DeRusha will turn on the microphone inside the WCCO-AM 830 studio and speak life into his first radio show, which will air weekdays from 3-6 p.m. 

“I have always loved the creativity, the unpredictability, and the interactive qualities of radio,” said DeRusha in a prepared statement.

"I can't wait to bring my love for Minnesota and western Wisconsin, as well as my two decades of curiosity about our neighbors and our news to 830 WCCO. Not many people get to have one dream job, let alone two. I've loved my time in television and can't wait to dive into a new dream job in radio and podcasting.”

With DeRusha in afternoon drive chair, it will mean changes for current hosts Paul Douglas and Jordana Green. Douglas will become the station's chief meteorologist and Green, who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer, will team up with Adam Carter to co-host a mid-morning show from 9 a.m. to noon.

Carter has been the news anchor and reporter at the station and is often alongside Chad Hartman on The Chad Hartman Show, which will remain in its 12-3 p.m. time slot. The Morning News with Vineeta Sawkar will remain in place as the station's morning drive program. 

The 9-to-noon time slot has been without a permanent host since Cory Hepola stepped down and launched what was ultimately a failed bid for governor.

"Douglas will appear on air throughout the day and ensure the station remains Minnesota’s most trusted source for severe weather updates," a station press release said. Douglas was a longtime TV meteorologist at KARE 11 and WCCO prior to launching his radio career. 

