Bison could soon be roaming land near Shakopee again

Viewing areas are being planned in Scott County along county highways 16 and 87.

A plan to reintroduce bison on tribal land near Shakopee is under development. 

Questions remain on where, when, how and how many bison will be reintroduced, a spokesperson for the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community told Bring Me The News. 

According to Scott County Administrator Lezlie Vermillion, roadway pull-outs for viewing areas are being planned for County Highway 16 and County Highway 87. 

An SMSC spokesperson said more details will be available in the coming months. 

There are several bison reintroduction efforts underway elsewhere in Minnesota, including at the Spring Lake Park Reserve in Dakota County. Bison will also return to the prairie this month at the Belwin Conservancy in Afton

The efforts are intended to restore the ecological role of grazing in prairie preservation. Disturbing prairies through fire and grazing promotes plant diversity. 

Both natural processes give flowers an opportunity to compete with tall grasses, which supports the diverse prairie habitat needed for birds, butterflies, amphibians, bees and other mammals. 

