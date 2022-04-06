Skip to main content
Black bear spotted in Bloomington; likely 'passing through'

There have been several reported sightings of a black bear in Bloomington.

The City of Bloomington says the sightings have been reported on the west side of town, mostly recently near the area of 86th and West Bush Lake Road.

According to the city, the Minnesota DNR is advising that the bear "is likely passing through and will not be in the area long," and is "unlikely to pose a direct threat or be aggressive."

Residents in the area are asked "to be mindful at dawn and dusk when outside," keep garbage cans inside until right before pickup, and not leave food on their decks or patios.

"Do not approach the bear or attempt to get it to move on, it is best to just go inside and allow it to pass by," the city says.

