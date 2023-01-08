Steve Gorman joins KQ Morning Show after Tom Barnard's departure

Classic rock station 92 KQRS has announced that Steve Gorman is joining its KQ Morning Show, filling the space left by the exit of radio legend Tom Barnard.

Gorman, a former drummer for and a founding member of The Black Crowes, already hosts his nationally syndicated, five-hour evening rock show "Steve Gorman Rocks!" on Westwood One, which he will continue to present.

He'll now be moving to the Twin Cities to become KQRS' newest on-air host, joining co-hosts Brian Zepp, Tony Lee, and Candice Wheeler every weekday from 6-10 a.m. starting Monday.

It follows the departure of Barnard, who ended his 37-year stint with the station on Dec. 23, and claimed in an interview with the Star Tribune he had been forced out the door.

KQRS announced on its website Friday that Gorman is his replacement, with Gorman saying he initially thought the call gauging his interest was a prank.

"A unique and truly iconic rock station in one of my favorite cities on Earth? Incredible. Easiest decision I’ve ever made. I can’t wait to get started."

KQRS is owned by Cumulus Media, which also owns the Westwood One radio network.