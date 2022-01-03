Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
Publish date:

Black Dog Cafe in St. Paul to close its doors this month

The restaurant has been open since 1998 and features live music most days.
Author:
Screen Shot 2022-01-03 at 8.03.49 AM

The Black Dog Cafe in St. Paul’s Lowertown neighborhood is closing its doors this month after more than 20 years in business.

The restaurant announced on Facebook that its last day open would be Jan. 15, inviting customers for a “dram a a drink” before it closes.

The announcement came as a surprise given that the cafe gave no indication of its impending closure in a Facebook post on New Year's Day.

In 1998, the Black Dog Cafe started as a coffee bar. It currently serves brunch, lunch and dinner, as well as coffee, cocktails, beer and wine. The restaurant also features live live music most days, particularly on Saturday nights.

“We are grateful for each and everyone of you that has walked through these doors,” the announcement read. “We have loved you as best we could.” 

Screen Shot 2022-01-03 at 8.03.49 AM
