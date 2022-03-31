Black-owned bike shop in north Minneapolis is finally reopening

Skip to main content

Black-owned Venture North bike and coffee shop in north Minneapolis is finally reopening

The shop will reopen Friday.
A Black-owned bike and coffee shop in north Minneapolis is asking for the community’s support as it reopens following a challenging two years.

Venture North, which first opened in Bryn Mawr in 2011, is a bike and coffee shop founded by the nonprofit Redeemer Center for Life. It aims to be a “gateway” for youth in the area through camps, internships and free access to the bike repair shop, according to its website.

The shop closed in early 2020 due to the pandemic and struggled with finances in 2021. It’s the only Black-owned bike shop in north Minneapolis, according to a Go Fund Me campaign set up to support the store’s reopening.

Kennis Littleton (pictured above) recently became the new owner of Venture North after Redeem Center for Life approached him about reopening the store.

“I am seeking donations to continue the mission and vision of empowering the youth and cyclists of this community to see the joy and health benefits that cycling offers,” Littleton wrote in the GoFundMe.

“Join me in the quest of providing quality refurbished bicycles and bicycle parts and services to a community that does not have many other options for its cycling needs.”

As of Thursday morning, the shop had raised around $13,000 of its $60,000 goal.

According to the Venture North Facebook page, the shop will reopen Friday. 

