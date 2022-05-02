Black Sheep Pizza closes in downtown St. Paul

Black Sheep Pizza has closed in downtown St. Paul after more than a decade at the corner of Robert and 10th streets.

The coal-fired pizza restaurant announced the closure on Friday with a poem posted to the restaurant door entitled, "Covid, bike lanes and shortages, oh my!"

The poem reads:

11 years it’s been

So much has happened since way back when

Great times had by all

Customers, staff and especially Colleen and Jordan had a ball

The time has come to close our St. Paul door.

We loved every minute and our hearts are sore

Great pizza and peeps are just a short drive away

We’ll keep the coal burning all night and day

Head over to the North Loop or Eat Street today

We are so sad but it’s not goodbye

Please visit us in Minneapolis

For some great Black Sheep Pizza pie"

Minneapolis locations

Black Sheep has also closed in the Terminal 1 Mall at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, with the location replaced by the chain Settebello Pizzeria.

The restaurant's Minneapolis locations remain open in the North Loop and Eat Street.