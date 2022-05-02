Black Sheep Pizza closes in downtown St. Paul
Black Sheep Pizza has closed in downtown St. Paul after more than a decade at the corner of Robert and 10th streets.
The coal-fired pizza restaurant announced the closure on Friday with a poem posted to the restaurant door entitled, "Covid, bike lanes and shortages, oh my!"
The poem reads:
11 years it’s been
So much has happened since way back when
Great times had by all
Customers, staff and especially Colleen and Jordan had a ball
The time has come to close our St. Paul door.
We loved every minute and our hearts are sore
Great pizza and peeps are just a short drive away
We’ll keep the coal burning all night and day
Head over to the North Loop or Eat Street today
We are so sad but it’s not goodbye
Please visit us in Minneapolis
For some great Black Sheep Pizza pie"
Minneapolis locations
Black Sheep has also closed in the Terminal 1 Mall at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, with the location replaced by the chain Settebello Pizzeria.
The restaurant's Minneapolis locations remain open in the North Loop and Eat Street.