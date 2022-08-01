Skip to main content
Blaine native becomes newest anchor at KARE 11

Blaine native becomes newest anchor at KARE 11

Morgan Wolfe spent the past two years at a TV station in Utah.

Credit: Morgan Wolfe, Twitter

Morgan Wolfe spent the past two years at a TV station in Utah.

Morgan Wolfe is the newest anchor at Twin Cities NBC affiliate KARE 11. 

Wolfe is a native of Blaine and went to the University of Minnesota. And this isn't her first stop at KARE. She previously interned at the TV station before getting her start as a multimedia journalist at NBC 15 in Madison, Wisconsin, and then worked as a reporter and anchor at KSL-TV in Salt Lake City, Utah. 

"Officially made my [KARE 11] anchoring debut!" Wolfe tweeted after hosting a Saturday newscast. "Thank you to my managers for this opportunity, and my coworkers for making it a smooth day. I’m so grateful to be home doing what I love in my community I love."

Her bio on the station website says she's the weekend evening anchor, though she made her debut at KARE 11 in mid-July, reporting from the Sherburne County Fair

Wolfe also held internships at WCCO-TV and KSTP-TV. 

"In her free time, she loves spending time with her family and dog, Ralphy. Morgan is adventurous and active. She enjoys golfing, fitness, skiing, and trying out new coffee shops/restaurants/breweries," her bio says. 

Wolfe posts frequently about local and national news on her TikTok page, where he has more than 61,000 followers.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-08-01 at 12.42.42 PM
MN News

Buffalo man charged with murdering his father in rural Minnesota cabin

A note found by investigators seemingly reveals details about the father and son's relationship.

Screen Shot 2022-08-01 at 12.33.36 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Blaine native becomes newest anchor at KARE 11

Morgan Wolfe spent the past two years at a TV station in Utah.

MN News

Firefighter saves life of 2-year-old found face down in MN lake

The incident happened in northwest Minnesota.

railroad crossing, train crossing
MN News

More than a dozen train cars derail in northern Minnesota

Over a dozen train cars derailed in a swampy, non-residential area over weekend.

Screen Shot 2022-08-01 at 11.23.49 AM
MN News

2 Minnesotans win $1M each in Mega Millions drawing

The winner of the $1.3 billion ticket was confirmed in Illinois.

Screen Shot 2022-08-01 at 10.35.20 AM
MN News

Victim of mass stabbing on Apple River explains what happened

The 24-year-old remains hospitalized in St. Paul.

kenwood-home-listing_03292022_v3
Sponsored Story

Gallery: This quintessential mission-style home in Kenwood just recently sold

The home resides in the heart of Kenwood, near Lake of the Isles

Screen Shot 2022-08-01 at 8.24.42 AM
MN News

New video shows moment police snipers fatally shot Tekle Sundberg

Andrew Tekle Sundberg, 20, was fatally shot by two police snipers on July 14.

ambulance
MN News

Man killed in motorcycle crash south of Bemidji

The crash happened on Highway 200 in Hubbard County Saturday night.

police tape
MN News

Man arrested after woman found shot dead in Brooklyn Center

The suspect was arrested in St. Louis Park.

Screen Shot 2022-07-30 at 10.22.06 AM
MN News

Columbia Heights to decide on action after councilor's alleged racist call to candidate

Justice Spriggs claims Council Member KT Jacobs called him and questioned his biracial identity.

Pixabay - water surface
MN News

Man dies after suffering medical emergency on boat in Chisago County

The incident occurred Friday afternoon on South Lindstrom Lake.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-07-06 at 4.03.38 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Former KARE 11 intern returning as station's newest anchor

Morgan Wolfe makes her full-time debut next week.

Screen Shot 2022-06-17 at 8.20.20 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Gia Vang bids farewell as news anchor at KARE 11

Vang's final day at KARE 11 was Friday.

Screen Shot 2022-06-10 at 7.37.10 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

KARE 11 morning news anchor Gia Vang to leave station

Her final day at KARE 11 will be Friday, June 17.

schwartz KARE 11 bio photo
TV, Movies and The Arts

Dave Schwartz announces he is leaving KARE 11

Schwartz has been a sports anchor with the station for nearly 15 years.

Screen Shot 2022-06-17 at 8.20.20 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

KARE 11 anchor Gia Vang leaving Minnesota for California TV job

Vang's last day at KARE 11 was Friday, June 17.

FWV_YSOWAAI_CS-
TV, Movies and The Arts

Sports anchor Hobie Artigue announces FOX9 departure

Artigue has spent the past seven years covering Minnesota sports.

Eric Perkins
TV, Movies and The Arts

Longtime sports anchor Eric Perkins is leaving KARE 11

Perkins posted a YouTube video hinting at what's next for him.

Screen Shot 2020-09-25 at 10.31.13 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Another departure at KARE 11 as reporter Ellery McCardle says goodbye

She has been with the station since 2016.