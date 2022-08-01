Blaine native becomes newest anchor at KARE 11

Morgan Wolfe is the newest anchor at Twin Cities NBC affiliate KARE 11.

Wolfe is a native of Blaine and went to the University of Minnesota. And this isn't her first stop at KARE. She previously interned at the TV station before getting her start as a multimedia journalist at NBC 15 in Madison, Wisconsin, and then worked as a reporter and anchor at KSL-TV in Salt Lake City, Utah.

"Officially made my [KARE 11] anchoring debut!" Wolfe tweeted after hosting a Saturday newscast. "Thank you to my managers for this opportunity, and my coworkers for making it a smooth day. I’m so grateful to be home doing what I love in my community I love."

Her bio on the station website says she's the weekend evening anchor, though she made her debut at KARE 11 in mid-July, reporting from the Sherburne County Fair.

Wolfe also held internships at WCCO-TV and KSTP-TV.

"In her free time, she loves spending time with her family and dog, Ralphy. Morgan is adventurous and active. She enjoys golfing, fitness, skiing, and trying out new coffee shops/restaurants/breweries," her bio says.

Wolfe posts frequently about local and national news on her TikTok page, where he has more than 61,000 followers.