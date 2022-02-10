Bloomington's first brewery, taproom set for grand opening

The City of Bloomington will officially have a craft brewery before the weekend hits.

Nine Mile Brewing will celebrate its grand opening starting at 2 p.m. Friday.

"It has been a long journey – but we are finally at the finish line," the taproom wrote on Facebook. "Now, it's time to to pour you a pint or two!"

Nine Mile, located at 9555 James Ave. S., will be Bloomington's first taproom. It's only happening because the city passed a ballot measure in 2019 removing language from the city's Charter that previously prevented breweries from serving beer on-site in taprooms.

Plans for the 10,500-square-foot space included a 3,000-square-foot taproom for 200 guests, a dog-friendly patio, a brewing facility and 2,000 square feet of event space.

The head brewer is John Leingang, formerly the head brewer at Dangerous Man in Minneapolis. He previously promised a wide array of beers ot choose from: “Running the gamut from crispy pilsners, to sure-fire Hazy IPAs, to vivid sours and everything in between will be made for y’all to enjoy," as he put it in a news release.

The brewery and taproom is named after the creek that runs through the city. It was initially slated to open last fall.