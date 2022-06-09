Blue-green algae advisory issued for Lake Hiawatha

Officials with the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board have issued an advisory for Lake Hiawatha.

A blue-green algae advisory has been issued for the lake in south Minneapolis, according to the latest update to MPRB's Lake Water Quality map.

A sample was last collected at the lake on Monday, which notes that blue-green algae may be in the lake, and children and pets should avoid contact with the water if there is any present.

No other lakes or beaches in the city are under an advisory for either blue-green algae or E. coli contamination as of Thursday morning.

Blue-green algae produces harmful toxins, which can make humans and animals alike ill. However, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA), simply looking at the algae cannot determine if the algae is toxic or not.

"So it's really a message of awareness and making sure that people watch out for water that looks green, gray, blue — kind of that scummy color — and to make sure that you avoid that and keep your kids and pets and livestock out," Pam Anderson told Bring Me The News last summer. Anderson manages MPCA's surface water monitoring.

As the temperatures climb, conditions become increasingly more ripe for Minnesota lakes to produce the harmful algae blooms. This type of algae can have a "thick, cloudy appearance" that can look like green paint, pea soup or floating mats of scum, the MPCA says.

If you or your pet get sick from a possible harmful algae bloom, you can report it to the Minnesota Department of Health by calling 1-877-366-3455.