Boating season begins as ice-out is declared on Lake Minnetonka

An ice-out is declared on Lake Minnetonka when officials can clear all bays and channels without ice obstruction.
Boating season has begun on Lake Minnetonka as ice-out was declared Friday.

Ice-out is declared on Lake Minnetonka when the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and Freshwater Society are able to clear all 37 of the lake’s bays and channels without being obstructed by ice.

It was declared at 5:30 p.m. Friday, marking unofficial start of boating season on a lake. 

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources notes that the definition of an ice-out can vary from lake-to-lake, but typically refers to when the lake is free of ice or when it is possible to navigate from different points without obstruction.

Ultimately, ice-outs are determined by local officials.

The date for this year’s ice-out on Lake Minnetonka falls within the typical range, close to the April 13 ice-out last year.

The earliest ice-out date on the lake was March 11, 1878, and the latest ice-out date happened on May 5, 2018.

Other lakes to have recent ice-outs declared include Cedar Lake in Minneapolis on Sunday, Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis on Monday and Medicine Lake in Plymouth on Tuesday. 

Boating season begins as ice-out is declared on Lake Minnetonka

