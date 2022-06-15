Boiler Room Coffee in Minneapolis is permanently closing

A locally-owned, independent coffeehouse in the Stevens Square neighborhood of Minneapolis has announced plans to close.

Boiler Room Coffee opened in 2011 in the lower level of an apartment building at 1820 3rd Ave. S.

Boiler Room Coffee. Source: Google Streetview.

The shop's last day of regular business will be Tuesday, June 21 from 6:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

A 'soft closing' will follow with the shop open 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. June 27-30.

"We are very proud of our last 11 years serving the Stevens Square community and couldn't be more grateful for the support from y'all," reads an announced on Boiler Room Coffee's Facebook page. "We're all sorry to say goodbye. Special thanks to our amazing staff during our service who understood the goal of 'making each and every guest feel happy they came in."

An outpouring of support, memories and well-wishes from the Stevens Square community followed Wednesday's announcement.

"It's terrible to lose an institution like this," wrote Minneapolis Ward 6 City Council Member Jamal Osman. "Friends in Stevens Square head over to the Boiler Room for some coffee and to thank them for their service to the neighborhood!"