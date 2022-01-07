Bon Jovi announces 2022 tour with Twin Cities show

Skip to main content
Bon Jovi announces 2022 tour with a stop in St. Paul

It's the performer's first tour since COVID canceled 2020's planned shows.

Bon Jovi is hitting the road in 2022, with an early tour stop in the Twin Cities.

The Livin' on a Prayer and Shot Through the Heart rocker will play the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on April 3, the band announced Friday. It's the second stop on a 15-date tour.

It'll be the first tour for Bon Jovi since COVID prematurely canceled his planned 2020 tour (which did not include a stop in Minnesota).

Tickets for the Xcel show go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 14, but there is a Ticketmaster presale set for Tuesday, Jan. 11. The site also says VIP packages will be available.

