Bon Jovi announces 2022 tour with Twin Cities show

Bon Jovi is hitting the road in 2022, with an early tour stop in the Twin Cities.

The Livin' on a Prayer and Shot Through the Heart rocker will play the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on April 3, the band announced Friday. It's the second stop on a 15-date tour.

It'll be the first tour for Bon Jovi since COVID prematurely canceled his planned 2020 tour (which did not include a stop in Minnesota).

Tickets for the Xcel show go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 14, but there is a Ticketmaster presale set for Tuesday, Jan. 11. The site also says VIP packages will be available.