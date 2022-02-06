Skip to main content
Bonngard's Family Meats in Cottage Grove closes its doors

This weekend marked the store's 15th anniversary.

Bonngard’s Family Meats in Cottage Grove has closed after 15 years in business.

The store, which serves deli meats and cheese as well as prepared food, announced on Facebook that its last day open would be Saturday. This weekend marked the store’s 15th year.

Greg Bonngard, the owner and butcher at Bonngard's Family Meats, is retiring, according to the post.

“We have tried to get in another meat market but that will not happen at this time, and due to health issues Greg is retiring,” the post reads.

After Saturday's final day in business, Bonngard issued a thankful farewell on the meat market's Facebook page saying opening the business 15 years ago was a "dream I had for years" and that the final days open "is one of the saddest days of my life." 

Bonngard’s Family Meats began offering 15% off on Wednesday in honor of its anniversary, and on Saturday the store offered free shredded pork sandwiches and chicken chili, which Bonngard described as "the best" in America. 

