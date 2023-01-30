Skip to main content
Boy reels in 9.5lb walleye, wins pickup truck at Brainerd ice fishing tourney

Contestants come from all over the country compete in the annual event held in Brainerd.

A 13-year-old boy from Hutchinson caught the biggest walleye in the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza this past weekend, earning him a brand new pickup truck.

Zac Padrnos caught the walleye, which weighed in at 9.45 lbs., in about 50 ft. of water using a tungsten jib and a 3 pound test line. The next closest weighed a total of 5.76 lbs., organizers said.

Padrnos chose a Ford F150 over a GMC Canyon as a prize, provided by Mills Automotive Group – though he'll have to wait several years before he can enjoy it.

The event, in its 33rd year, is held annually and features anglers from all over the country competing at Hole In The Day Bay on Gull Lake, with competitors flying in from as away as Australia and France for the 2023 event.

The prize for the angler who catches the 100th heaviest fish was an Ice Castle Lake of the Woods fishing house awarded to Logan LeClair, who caught a 0.76 lb. walleye.

Temperatures throughout the day Saturday ranged from -11 to 6 degrees Fahrenheit, but that didn't stop roughly 12,000 people from competing.

"A record was set the day before the contest, with 100 volunteers drilling 14,300 holes in two hours," an event spokesperson stated. The year-long planning involves about 25,000 hours of prep work by volunteers, according to an event organizer.

“I am honored to be a part of such a great organization that has the ability to have such a large community impact," volunteer chairperson Tad Johnson said.

The event is entirely run by volunteers each year, raising money for multiple charities, most notably the Confidence Learning Center. The outdoor education facility works with individuals who have cognitive and developmental disabilities.

Snce the first fishing extravaganza was launched in 1991, the Brainerd Jaycees says it has donated over $4.3 million to more than 75 different charities.

