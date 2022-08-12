Boyd Huppert, Twin Cities TV stations among Murrow Award winners

Skip to main content
Boyd Huppert, Twin Cities TV and radio stations among Murrow Award winners

The KARE 11 personality known for his 'Land of 10,000 Stories' feature was among the national winners.

Legendary KARE 11 reporter Boyd Huppert was among the Minnesota winners at the prestigious national Edward R. Murrow Awards for broadcast journalism.

Huppert, best known for his "Land of 10,000 Stories" features for the Twin Cities' NBC affiliate, was announced Thursday as the winner in the category of "Excellence in Writing" – his 22nd Murrow Award.

Here is the winning trio of stories that Huppert, who has been battling multiple myeloma for the past year, submitted for the awards:

The Murrow Awards also saw accolades handed to FOX 9, KARE 11, and radio station WCCO-AM.

WCCO Radio was the winner of the "Continuing Coverage" category for its coverage of the Daunte Wright shooting in Brooklyn Center and the subsequent protests, while the WCCO Drivetime News also won in the "Newscast" category.

FOX 9 won in the "Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion" category for its "Minnesota (Un)Told" series that examined racial justice issues through Minnesota history, including the bisecting of the Rondo neighborhood by the construction of I-94.

And Huppert's employer, KARE 11, won in the "Hard News" category for its "Pregnant and Shackled" investigation about a woman at Hennepin County Jail who was taken to a hospital in handcuffs while in active labor, in violation of state law.

You can see the full list of Murrow Award winners here.

