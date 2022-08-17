Skip to main content
Breakfast spot in Ham Lake closes after decades in business

The business posted an announcement on its front door.

A Ham Lake breakfast spot is closing its doors after decades in business. 

The Red Ox Café, located along Hwy. 65, announced its final day serving customers was Wednesday. The building has served breakfast since the late 1950s, according to server Kris Riley, and also served lutefisk during its years of operation.

Riley, who served at the restaurant for 27 years, told Bring Me The News she will miss the customers and family she's made with coworkers.

"Great memories, happy to serve the people. I've watched kids grow up, people pass away, it's been like a family," she said, after the final customers filed out Wednesday.

"It's been one great experience."

Riley thanks all of her customers for being so loyal throughout the years and that she will miss them greatly.

She said the closure is a result of the building being "in pretty rough shape," with the property being sold for development.

Moving onto the property will be Scooter's Coffee, which has multiple locations across the United States and 10 in Minnesota.

