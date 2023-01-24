Skip to main content
Brewery planned for vacant space in Burnsville's Aurora Village

The vacant space has been operated seasonally as Halloween Express since 2018.

Courtesy of Unsplash.

A new brewery and taproom is proposed to take over the former King's Buffet space in Burnsville's Aurora Village shopping center this year. 

The Burnsville Planning Commission voted unanimously Monday to recommend approval of plans to bring a new venture called Trove Brewing to the shopping center.

Lakeville resident Jeffrey Crane, who has worked in the beer industry for the past 25 years, is behind the plans. 

A Kölsch will be Trove's flagship beer, according to Crane. 

The crisp, German-style beer will be poured in a pint or offered in traditional stange glass, which a server refreshes. 

Trove Brewing plans to host live music, yoga and other weekly events at the space, which will include a roughly 2,300-square-foot brewery, 2,800-square-foot-taproom and outdoor patio. 

While there won't be kitchen service, Crane said they plan to serve pre-made, over-the-counter snacks and host food trucks. 

Trove Brewing could open as soon as August, he added. 

