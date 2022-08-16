British pop star Darius Danesh found dead in MN apartment

British pop star Darius Danesh was found dead in an apartment in Rochester, Minnesota last week

A spokesperson for the singer confirmed his death at the age of 41, stating: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh. Darius was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiners’ office.

“The local police department have confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances. The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue.

“We ask that you kindly respect our wishes for privacy at this time whilst we come to terms with the tragic loss of our son and brother."

A native of Scotland, Danesh rose to fame on the ITV reality show Popstars, a British forerunner to what would later become Pop Idol and the subsequent U.S. version American Idol.

He was in the running to make the band of five that would eventually become known as Hearsay, but infamously gave a rendition of Britney Spears' "Baby One More Time" that led to his elimination.

Danesh bounced back however, making the final three in the first ever series of Pop Idol, eventually losing out to winner Will Young, but embarked on a solo career that saw him get a U.K. number one in 2002 with "Colourblind."

He also had a successful stage career, starring in musicals on London's West End including Chicago and Guys and Dolls. The Guardian reports he lived in the U.S., though it's not clear if he was living permanently in Rochester, nor for how long he had been there.

In 2011 he married Canadian actor Natasha Henstridge, but divorced two years later.

Rochester PD says his death is the subject of an "open investigation."