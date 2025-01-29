Skip to main content

Broadway hit 'Legally Blonde' replacing 'Mystic Pizza' at The Ordway this summer

The musical, based on the film starring Reese Witherspoon, will come to the Twin Cities in June.

The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts has announced that it is adding "Legally Blonde" to its 2024-25 season.

The musical, based on the 2001 film starring Reese Witherspoon, will hit the Music Theater stage from June 10–15.

The story of Elle Woods breaking stereotypes in pursuit of a law degree from Harvard takes the place of "Mystic Pizza," which had previously been announced as part of the Ordway season. 

The producers of 'Mystic Pizza" have moved its tour to a later date, according to an announcement from the Ordway.

“We are excited to bring this new production of 'Legally Blonde' to our audiences,” Ordway President and CEO Chris Harrington said in a statement. “Full of memorable songs and nostalgic moments from the film, it is the perfect summertime musical to cap off our 24-25 season.”

The musical will follow performances of "Come From Away" (Mar. 5–8), "Dear Evan Hansen" (Mar. 11–16), and "Mean Girls" (Apr. 8–13) in the Broadway at the Ordway series.

Tickets for "Legally Blonde" are on sale now through the Ordway website

