Original Broadway Pizza closes, iconic caboose headed to museum

Broadway Pizza in Minneapolis has closed for good, and its famous caboose is headed to Chisago City.

The pizza joint, which opened on West River Road in North Minneapolis nearly 50 years ago, closed on Nov. 28. A developer plans to build affordable apartments on the land.

In its goodbye post, the eatery said it was looking for "new opportunities to serve this community again in the future."

As for the caboose that has marked the location of the restaurant for decades, it was moved Monday to Ironhorse Central Railroad Museum in Chisago City.

The museum will restore the 1911 caboose, KSTP reported.

Minneapolis won't be without Broadway Pizza for long, though. Dan Kelly's Pub in downtown will have Broadway Pizza on the menu in a few months, owner Erik Forsberg told Bring Me The News.

Dan Kelly's Pub, at 212 S 7th St., reopened last week after being closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has a new pop-up food concept called Castle Coast, which features cold water seafood. (Forsberg hopes to find a permanent home for Castle Coast in 2022.)

Broadway Pizza has 13 other locations in Minnesota.

