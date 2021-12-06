Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
Original Broadway Pizza closes in Minneapolis, iconic caboose headed to museum
Publish date:

Original Broadway Pizza closes in Minneapolis, iconic caboose headed to museum

The restaurant closed in November.
Author:

Google Street View

The restaurant closed in November.

Broadway Pizza in Minneapolis has closed for good, and its famous caboose is headed to Chisago City. 

The pizza joint, which opened on West River Road in North Minneapolis nearly 50 years ago, closed on Nov. 28. A developer plans to build affordable apartments on the land. 

In its goodbye post, the eatery said it was looking for "new opportunities to serve this community again in the future."

As for the caboose that has marked the location of the restaurant for decades, it was moved Monday to Ironhorse Central Railroad Museum in Chisago City.

The museum will restore the 1911 caboose, KSTP reported.

Minneapolis won't be without Broadway Pizza for long, though. Dan Kelly's Pub in downtown will have Broadway Pizza on the menu in a few months, owner Erik Forsberg told Bring Me The News

Dan Kelly's Pub, at 212 S 7th St., reopened last week after being closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has a new pop-up food concept called Castle Coast, which features cold water seafood. (Forsberg hopes to find a permanent home for Castle Coast in 2022.)

Broadway Pizza has 13 other locations in Minnesota. 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

broadway pizza
MN Food & Drink

Original Broadway Pizza closes, iconic caboose headed to museum

The restaurant closed in November.

brave new workshop
TV, Movies and The Arts

Brave New Workshop gets new owners in Hennepin Theatre Trust

It is the longest-running satirical comedy theater in the nation.

Screen Shot 2021-12-06 at 8.05.11 AM
MN News

Minnesota firefighters mourn sudden death of colleague

Aaron Bidle of the Loretto Fire Department passed away suddenly Wednesday.

flickr - thin ice warning - USFWS Midwest
MN News

Snowmobiler goes through the ice on lake near Duluth

Ice thickness varies greatly throughout Minnesota right now.

snow, measuring snow, snow totals
MN Weather

Here's how much snow fell during the weekend winter winter storm

The Highway 2 corridor in north-central Minnesota was the bullseye.

Minneapolis Fire Department
MN News

Roof collapses on 3 firefighters in south Minneapolis

The fire happened at a residence east of Lake Nokomis on Sunday.

Joleigha Johnson
MN News

42-year-old Minnesota woman missing since December 1

She drives a white 2009 Chevrolet Impala.

icy roads, bad roads
MN News

20-year-old killed in crash on icy highway during Sunday snowstorm

More than a foot of snow had fallen in the area where the crash occurred.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Vikings fans clamor for change after latest bad loss under Mike Zimmer

The "fire Mike Zimmer" tweets are raging on Twitter again.

Tony Oliva
MN Twins

Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat are finally heading to Cooperstown

The Twins legends were elected to Baseball's Hall of Fame on Sunday night.

Tanner Morgan
MN Vikings

Report: Gophers to play in Guaranteed Rate Bowl

The Gophers will reportedly head to Phoenix to take on West Virginia.

Adam Thielen
MN Vikings

Winless Lions beat Vikings on final play of game

Adam Thielen also left early with an ankle injury

Related

surly
MN Food & Drink

After 10 months, Surly's pizza restaurant will reopen next week

The upstairs pizza joint closed last November ahead of the winter lockdown.

northern fires pizza
MN Food & Drink

Farmers market pizza stand will open Minneapolis eatery

Northern Fires Pizza shared the news on Facebook.

Screen Shot 2019-08-28 at 10.42.01 AM
MN Food & Drink

New Bohemia closes its original Twin Cities location

The Northeast Minneapolis restaurant has shut down.

chino latino
MN Food & Drink

After 20 years, Chino Latino closes in Uptown

The Asian-fusion restaurant closed for good Monday, citing the pandemic and changing neighborhood.

508 minneapolis
MN Food & Drink

Another Minneapolis restaurant is closing for good due to COVID-19

The restaurant said it "simply cannot survive the business restrictions which stemmed from the COVID-19 pandemic."

Uptown Pizza
MN Food & Drink

It looks like Uptown Pizza in Minneapolis has suddenly closed

The original spot opened nearly four decades ago in 1980.

Screen Shot 2020-09-21 at 8.23.17 AM
MN Food & Drink

Minneapolis restaurant Bardo closes for good

The restaurant switched from fine dining to a casual concept in hopes of surviving the pandemic.

butcher and the boar
MN Food & Drink

Butcher and the Boar in Minneapolis closes for good

Several factors played into the decision to close the restaurant, the owner said.