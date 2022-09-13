Skip to main content
Almost 6 months after oven fire, Broders Cucina Italiana is slinging pizza again

Almost 6 months after oven fire, Broders Cucina Italiana is slinging pizza again

The southwest Minneapolis Italian restaurant couldn't sell pizzas due to an oven fire in April.

Broders’ Cucina Italiana

The southwest Minneapolis Italian restaurant couldn't sell pizzas due to an oven fire in April.

Broders' Cucina Italiana has announced it is selling pizzas again after an oven fire shut that part of the business down in April.

The southwest Minneapolis Italian deli said the fire destroyed the hood system in its pizza oven, rendering it inoperable for more than five months.

Staff at the popular eatery, located at 50th and Penn Ave. S., contained the April 2 fire so that it wouldn't spread further around the building. Nobody was hurt in the incident, with the deli reopening – albeit without pizza – on April 14.

“We are so excited to be able to start serving pizza once more, it’s such a signature item for us and one we know so many are eagerly awaiting the return of," said executive director Charlie Broder.

"This has been a long time coming, and we are grateful that our guests have been patient and continued to support us all along," 

Broders' Cucina Italiana, Terzo and Broders' Pasta Bar are all owned and operated by the Broders family at the corner of 50th and Penn. Broders' Cucina Italiana has been open since 1982.

Besides New York-style pizza — served by the slice or whole — the restaurant also sells pasta, strombolis, deli sandwiches, salads, and more. It also offer pizza kits to take and make at home.

Next Up

MNAGovWalzTwitter
MN News

Minnesota nurses strike Day 2: no deal reached, Walz shows support

Negotiations have become stagnant according to the Minnesota Nurses Association.

Screen Shot 2022-09-13 at 1.28.12 PM
MN News

Watch: Moment huge sailing ship crashes into new USS Minneapolis-St. Paul

Video showed the damage as it happened.

Screen Shot 2019-06-30 at 2.26.49 PM
MN Food & Drink

QC Pizza closes its Minneapolis location

Bad news for dill pickle pizza lovers.

Driving car wheel
MN News

Minnesota DWI arrests up nearly 11% compared to 2021

An extra enforcement campaign by law enforcement has led to more arrests.

fishing
Outdoors

Booking site says Minnesota has one of best fall fishing spots

One would think the "Land of 10,000 Lakes" would be recognized.

Andre Broussard
MN News

Hopkins man gets life for selling fentanyl that caused 11 fatal ODs

At least four others suffered serious bodily injuries as well.

Screen Shot 2022-09-13 at 10.13.08 AM
Minnesota Life

Wolf reported to be acting abnormally near Voyageurs National Park

Voyageurs Wolf Project gives a heads up about a wolf with "little-to-no" fear of people.

Pixabay - police crime tape do not cross stock
MN News

Body found in Mankato near where missing man was last seen

A public appeal to find a 20-year-old man was issued at the weekend.

Broders Cucina crop
MN Food & Drink

Almost 6 months after oven fire, Broders' Cucina Italiana is slinging pizza again

The southwest Minneapolis Italian restaurant couldn't sell pizzas due to an oven fire in April.

Screen Shot 2022-09-13 at 6.57.26 AM
MN News

Motorcyclists crash into Stearns County ditch, killing one

Neither of the motorcyclists were wearing helmets, police say.

bethesda hospital
MN Health

MDH backs new mental health hospital in St. Paul, but has concerns

The facility would be located at the former Bethesda Hospital site, near the Minnesota Capitol building.

302717823_5926999553977268_5627380765694832089_n
MN Food & Drink

New Italian restaurant keeps with the cozy, theatrical spirit of Anoka

Barzini's Italiano holds a 4.9-star rating on Google.

Related

Broders Cucina crop
MN Food & Drink

Pizza oven fire closes Broders Cucina Italiana in Minneapolis

The restaurant is assessing the damage and planning repairs.

Screen Shot 2022-07-05 at 12.29.03 PM
MN Food & Drink

Two Minneapolis restaurants announce closures

It's the end of the line for Pie & Mighty and Bunny's Bar & Grill.

Slice Pizza
MN Food & Drink

After pickle pizza wowed State Fair, Mpls. pizzeria launches own version

It comes after the craze for the newly debuted item at the Minnesota State Fair.

QC Pizza
MN Food & Drink

Minneapolis pizza joint temporarily closed after front falls off

QC Pizza serves a style of pizza that is unique to other pies across the state.

Screen Shot 2019-06-30 at 2.26.49 PM
MN Food & Drink

QC Pizza closes its Minneapolis location

Bad news for dill pickle pizza lovers.

Slice
MN News

Fire at Mpls. pizza joint weeks after opening, owners suspect arson

The owners arrived at work Tuesday to find the building on fire.

Screen Shot 2022-07-06 at 9.48.02 AM
MN Food & Drink

Gray's restaurant in Dinkytown to close in July

The restaurant, formerly known as Loring Pasta Bar, had only been open since late 2020.

Screen Shot 2022-08-30 at 10.39.43 AM
MN Food & Drink

Sweet Paris Crêperie to open 4 restaurants in Twin Cities

The Texas-based fast casual chain is making its debut in Minnesota.