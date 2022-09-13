Almost 6 months after oven fire, Broders' Cucina Italiana is slinging pizza again

Broders' Cucina Italiana has announced it is selling pizzas again after an oven fire shut that part of the business down in April.

The southwest Minneapolis Italian deli said the fire destroyed the hood system in its pizza oven, rendering it inoperable for more than five months.

Staff at the popular eatery, located at 50th and Penn Ave. S., contained the April 2 fire so that it wouldn't spread further around the building. Nobody was hurt in the incident, with the deli reopening – albeit without pizza – on April 14.

“We are so excited to be able to start serving pizza once more, it’s such a signature item for us and one we know so many are eagerly awaiting the return of," said executive director Charlie Broder.

"This has been a long time coming, and we are grateful that our guests have been patient and continued to support us all along,"

Broders' Cucina Italiana, Terzo and Broders' Pasta Bar are all owned and operated by the Broders family at the corner of 50th and Penn. Broders' Cucina Italiana has been open since 1982.

Besides New York-style pizza — served by the slice or whole — the restaurant also sells pasta, strombolis, deli sandwiches, salads, and more. It also offer pizza kits to take and make at home.