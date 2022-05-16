Brothers Bar & Grill closes in downtown Minneapolis

Brothers Bar & Grill in downtown Minneapolis is no more.

The bar announced on its social media pages Monday "with disappointment" that it has closed its doors at 430 N. 1st Ave., a stone's throw from Target Field.

"To our many past employees and terrific customers thanks for the memories! We've had some beyond GREAT times...Until we meet again, many, many thanks! Brothers...."

It was the last remaining Minnesota location for the Midwest bar chain, after the St. Cloud bar closed in March 2018.

It retains a presence in Wisconsin, where it has locations in Eau Claire, La Crosse, and Milwaukee.