Twin Cities' only Burger Time abruptly closes its doors

Burger Time, the Midwest burger chain founded in Fargo, has closed its only Twin Cities location.

A sign outside the location at 1011 Robert St. S. in West St. Paul says it is "permanently closed," according to the West St. Paul Reader. It comes a little over a week after a post on the restaurant's Facebook page announced it was back open on Sundays.

In the comment section of the Nov. 6 Facebook announcement, the person running the account said: "Right after I made this post the owner wants to come in and let us know we are closing for good."

The closure of its West St. Paul location now leaves only two Minnesota locations open: Moorhead and Waite Park. The West St. Paul property opened back in 2016, taking over a former Checkers, the Pioneer Press reported.

Other Burger Time locations that have previously closed include those in Apple Valley and Detroit Lakes.

Bring Me The News reached out to Burger Time to learn more about the decision to close.

The regional chain serves burgers, fries, milkshakes and more through a walk-up order area.

According to its website, Burger Time was founded in 1989 in North Dakota, and has since branched out to South Dakota and Minnesota. It has 8 locations remaining.