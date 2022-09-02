Burnsville Festival & Fire Muster returns after Labor Day

The Burnsville community's longstanding Fire Muster festival will return Sept. 7-10, with a range of new events and multicultural celebrations.

On Tuesday, with an all-day medallion hunt will be held within city parks before the festival picks up speed on Wednesday.

Wednesday evening's events include the Festival Block Party on the Plaza, which is planned to feature food trucks, inflatables, live music, a laser light show and a sensory-friendly zone.

In a new addition this year, the festival will also offer a multi-faith prayer area for festival goers.

Thursday evening will kick-off with food trucks and a craft beer tasting at a classic car show.

Friday and Saturday's schedule are packed full of events while the carnival is ongoing.

A skateboard competition, a futsal soccer tournament and a line-up of cultural performances at the Multicultural Music & Performance Stage are among the new additions this year.

The main event — the fire truck & water display — will happen both Friday and Saturday, with each of those nights wrapping up with fireworks.

Visit burnsvillefiremuster.org for more information.