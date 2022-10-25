Butcher shop Clancey's closes Linden Hills store, moves to bigger location

Clancey's Meat & Fish is closing its shop in Linden Hills and moving to a larger location on the other side of Lake Harriet.

The popular butchers, also known for its loaded baguette sandwiches, have resided in the Upton and 43rd area since opening in 2003, but has announced that it's closing at the end of Tuesday.

It will reopen next Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 38th and Grand in the former home of the Grand Cafe restaurant, which was most recently operated by Jamie Malone before closing in November 2020.

The new space will be three times the size of its original Linden Hills location, with a statement from the retailer saying it has been "bursting at the seams for quite some time."

"Because of the tremendous support we’ve received from everyone who’s visited over the years, we’ve outgrown our small storefront and simply needed more space," said owner Kristin Tombers.

"We’ve known this for a long time and searched for ways to grow AND keep our Upton location (even up to the last minute). We’re so happy to have more space to do what we do best, and we’re genuinely excited to share our special new space."

Tombers notes that the new location is "just under three miles and seven minutes by car" from its previous home in Linden Hills.

The new location will have expanded space to "meander and mingle," as well as an expanded market and deli options, along with seating.

"We want to continue the legacy of all the years that 3804 Grand was a gathering place," Tombers added, saying that they will also sell some food items that Grand Cafe building owners Dan and Mary Hunter shared with them.

It will continue to offer its sandwiches on baguettes from nearby Patisserie 46, and will start offering plant-based dishes, breakfast sandwiches and coffee. A dinner menu will also be launched, including soups, stews and hot entrees, and it's looking to obtain a license to serve beer and wine.

The new location will open 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday, with lunch ending "when the bread runs out." Clancey's said to expect new offerings in early 2023.

"This is not an ending or goodbye to a cherished place in time. It’s 'hey, come check out our wonderful new space,' let’s keep sharing our stories and making memories," Tombers said.