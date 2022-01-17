California-inspired restaurant opens this week in downtown Minneapolis

A California-inspired restaurant is set to open in downtown Minneapolis.

Noa, from Chicago-based Infuse Hospitality, will open for lunch on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 77 S 7th St., on the ground floor of the IDS Center. The space was formerly occupied by Mission American Kitchen and Aquavit.

Infuse Hospitality

To start, it'll only be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. But come February, it'll open for dinner, on weekends and for private events.

“Noa will bring a fresh take on California fare to the IDS Center, providing an inviting space that brings the warmth and energy of the West Coast to Minneapolis," Michael Schultz, founder and CEO of Infuse Hospitality, said in a statement.

The menu will bring "upscale yet approachable California cuisine to satisfy any craving," a news release said. There will be a seasonal menu of fresh salads and street tacos, sandwiches, burgers and main dishes, with vegetarian options.

The drink menu will feature classic artisan cocktails, local craft beer and a West Coast-inspired wine menu

The 240-seat restaurant offers a blend of lounge, formal and bar seating.

