Camden Farmers Market to move from Robbinsdale this summer

The Camden Farmers Market in Minneapolis will move to Robbinsdale this summer.

The market, which launched in 2017, will now be called the Lakeview Terrace Market. It'll be held on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon at Lakeview Terrace Park in Robbinsdale, according to Chaz Sandifer, a Robbinsdale resident and owner of health and wellness company theNEWmpls and the Camden market.

The Black-owned market will celebrate "good food, good health and good community" in this new "high-visibility location" with tons of foot traffic, the website states. It has a "unique focus on fitness," and will host free fitness classes onsite in partnership with Fitness Sisters every week.

The market will include food, farmers, other vendors and host the market's popular "knife off," a Top Chef-inspired cooking competition, Sandifer said during the Robbinsdale City Council meeting on Dec. 21. It also will offer other special programming, including back-to-school events and helping people meal plan and eat on a budget of under $20.

This move comes after the Robbinsdale City Council approved a motion last month to authorize the mayor and city manager to sign a memorandum of understanding to allow the farmer's market to act as a pilot program in summer 2022.

Sandifer during the meeting acknowledged the city hasn't had luck bringing a farmers market to the city, but said she can "guarantee this market will bring in people from not just Robbinsdale but surrounding areas."

"It'll be a safe and fun market and be something for the whole family," Sandifer said.

Council members and the mayor expressed excitement that Sandifer is bringing the market to Robbinsdale.

"We have had several attempts at a farmers market and I've been jealous of other communities that have been more successful," Mayor Bill Blonigan said during the meeting. "You seem like a person that's more organized and experienced at this than the previous attempts that we've had, so thank you so much."

Sandifer said the market will begin in May and hopes to see 40-50 vendors involved.