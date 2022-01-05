Camden Farmers Market to move from Robbinsdale this summer

Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Camden Farmers Market moving to Robbinsdale this summer

Camden Farmers Market moving to Robbinsdale this summer

The owner calls the new spot a "high-visibility location" with tons of foot traffic.

Camden Farmers Market, Facebook

The owner calls the new spot a "high-visibility location" with tons of foot traffic.

The Camden Farmers Market in Minneapolis will move to Robbinsdale this summer. 

The market, which launched in 2017, will now be called the Lakeview Terrace Market. It'll be held on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon at Lakeview Terrace Park in Robbinsdale, according to Chaz Sandifer, a Robbinsdale resident and owner of health and wellness company theNEWmpls and the Camden market. 

The Black-owned market will celebrate "good food, good health and good community" in this new "high-visibility location" with tons of foot traffic, the website states. It has a "unique focus on fitness," and will host free fitness classes onsite in partnership with Fitness Sisters every week.

The market will include food, farmers, other vendors and host the market's popular "knife off," a Top Chef-inspired cooking competition, Sandifer said during the Robbinsdale City Council meeting on Dec. 21. It also will offer other special programming, including back-to-school events and helping people meal plan and eat on a budget of under $20. 

This move comes after the Robbinsdale City Council approved a motion last month to authorize the mayor and city manager to sign a memorandum of understanding to allow the farmer's market to act as a pilot program in summer 2022. 

Sandifer during the meeting acknowledged the city hasn't had luck bringing a farmers market to the city, but said she can "guarantee this market will bring in people from not just Robbinsdale but surrounding areas."

"It'll be a safe and fun market and be something for the whole family," Sandifer said. 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Council members and the mayor expressed excitement that Sandifer is bringing the market to Robbinsdale.

"We have had several attempts at a farmers market and I've been jealous of other communities that have been more successful," Mayor Bill Blonigan said during the meeting. "You seem like a person that's more organized and experienced at this than the previous attempts that we've had, so thank you so much."

Sandifer said the market will begin in May and hopes to see 40-50 vendors involved.

Next Up

camden farmers market
MN Shopping

Camden Farmers Market to move from Robbinsdale this summer

The owner calls the new spot a "high-visibility location" with tons of foot traffic.

Pexels - face mask covid holding
MN Coronavirus

COVID: Minneapolis, St. Paul bring back mask mandates

The new face covering requirements go into effect Thursday.

cousins screengrab vikings 1-5-22
MN Vikings

Cousins, off COVID list, says he wants to finish career with Vikes

The QB briefly addressed his contract situation with the media Wednesday.

target brightroom press photo
MN Shopping

Target reveals its new home storage, organization line

The retailer promises more than 450 products, with most items priced $1-$25.

Kirk Cousins, Klint Kubiak
MN Vikings

Kirk Cousins activated off COVID-19 list, will start Sunday

Cousins was back to work at TCO Performance Center on Wednesday.

coronavirus, covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, January 5

A second straight day of hospitalizations rising in Minnesota.

Daniel and Daryl Johnson - Jan 6 Capitol riot screengrab DOJ charges
MN News

MN man admits to rushing Capitol police during Jan. 6 siege

He and his father, who is from Iowa, were together in the Capitol during the attack.

State Patrol
MN News

Passenger in stolen vehicle killed when fleeing driver crashes in St. Paul

Two others in the vehicle were injured.

ambulance
MN News

Minnesota driver dies after crashing into semi-truck and rolling

He rear-ended the truck, went into the media and rolled.

mankato crash
MN News

Wrong-way driver dies in head-on crash with truck on Highway 169

The crash closed the southbound lanes of the highway for hours on Tuesday.

creekside supper club
MN Food & Drink

Wisconsin-style supper club opens in Minneapolis

It's among a few supper club-style restaurants that have opened or are in the works.

Lindsay Whalen
MN Gophers

Gophers coach Lindsay Whalen undergoes emergency surgery

She's recovering and will not coach Thursday against Rutgers.

Related

farmers market
MN Shopping

5 farmers markets in Minneapolis will be open this winter

They'll offer fresh local foods, holiday gifts and Christmas trees, among other items.

Screen Shot 2020-11-22 at 8.50.10 AM
MN Shopping

St. Paul Farmers' Market cancels winter markets in Bachman's stores

Farmers' Markets have been allowed to continue during the governor's four-week shutdown.

european christmas market st. paul
MN Shopping

Christmas markets return to St. Paul's Union Depot this month

The MN Christmas Market kicks off the season this weekend.

northern fires pizza
MN Food & Drink

Farmers market pizza stand will open Minneapolis eatery

Northern Fires Pizza shared the news on Facebook.

christmas market
MN Shopping

Shopping local this year? Check out our list of holiday markets in MN

From local vendors to visits with Santa, these markets will get you into the holiday spirit.

winnebago 12 - edit
Minnesota Life

'Move-in ready farm experience' on the market for $675,000

The property features a 1918 farmhouse and a red barn that dates back to 1873.

Screen Shot 2021-03-29 at 12.09.01 PM
Minnesota Life

St. Paul Farmers' Market reveals 2021 schedule for Lowertown, suburban markets

The summer season kicks off on Apr. 24.

Pixabay - keys home house
MN Property

Latest data show Minnesota's housing market is still crazy

Demand continues to outpace supply, and sales prices are at historic highs.