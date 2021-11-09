Cardigan Donuts continues its rise, will expand to a second location

Downtown Minneapolis doughnut shop Cardigan Donuts continues to prove itself a hit, revealing plans to expand to a second location.

Cardigan will open its new shop in the IDS Center's Crystal Court in February of 2022, the business announced Tuesday. The full donut menu will be available, with the treats made fresh each morning at Cardigan's original location in the City Center, just one block away.

But the company is also expanding its menu.

The IDS Center's Cardigan Donuts plans to offer handmade ice cream in scoops, cones and pints, with two standard flavors (chocolate and vanilla) available alongside rotating flavors. Cardigan teased one of these specialty ice creams: Miel Latte, described as "a coffee and cinnamon based ice cream made with local Worker B honey."

Here's a look at some of the new items:

Cardigan Donuts Menu Items 4 Gallery 4 Images

There will also be "caffeine and ice cream fusions" on the drink menu and a "redefined" ice cream sandwich: Handmade ice cream, formed "into a beautiful donut-shaped ring coated in a chocolate candied shell and served in a halved glazed donut."

The full suite of ice cream offerings will only be available at the IDS shop.

Cardigan Donuts opened in its current skyway location in 2017, and notes in its announcement it has remained open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The business "remains committed to downtown and is optimistic about the downtown recovery beginning to take shape," the shop said.