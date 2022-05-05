Skip to main content
Caribou Coffee releases its first 'fully' plant-based menu item

It's teamed up with JUST Egg for the breakfast sandwich.

Caribou Coffee is releasing three new seasonal products that will include its first ever plant-based menu item.

The Minnesota-based coffee chain announced that on Thursday, it will launch a limited time addition to its all-day breakfast menu, teaming up with plant-based egg alternative company JUST Egg for its Roasted Tomato & Pesto sandwich.

It will feature JUST Egg on a folded flatbread, with dairy-free smoked provolone cheese, roasted tomatoes, and vegan pesto.

The "fully" plant-based is an important distinction, as Caribou did launch a Beyond Meat sausage sandwich last year, but this included a regular fried egg and mozzarella cheese.

The plant-based has become increasingly popular as diners seek meat-free alternatives due to what Bloomberg describes as increased awareness of health and sustainability benefits.

Caribou rival Starbucks does offer an Impossible Sausage breakfast sandwich, but the other ingredients in it are not plant-based.

As well as the flatbread, Caribou is also launching two new seasonal drinks.

The chain is adding Pina Colada and Strawberry Daquiri mocktails to its summer "Bousted" range, which is its menu of caffeinated, blended or carbonated drinks.

