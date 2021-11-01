Caribou Coffee unveils 2021 holiday cups, rolls out seasonal drinks

Skip to main content
November 1, 2021
Caribou Coffee unveils new 2021 holiday cups, rolls out seasonal drinks
Publish date:

Caribou Coffee unveils new 2021 holiday cups, rolls out seasonal drinks

Caribou beat Starbucks to the punch with its cup design reveal.
Author:

Caribou Coffee

Caribou Coffee is providing a first glimpse at its 2021 holiday cup designs and rolling out its seasonal wintertime drinks.

First things first: The holiday cup designs. The Brooklyn Center-based brand says there are three new designs for its to-go cups, "featuring iconic images and festive patterns." All of them play heavily on the snowflake shape, sprinkling red in with the chain's usual blues.

Caribou Coffee 2021 holidays

Caribour 2021 holidays - 9
Caribour 2021 holidays - 6
Caribour 2021 holidays - 1
9
Gallery
9 Images

Holidays cup designs are always a point of interest, particularly with Starbucks. The coffee giant's yearly announcement is always hotly anticipated. As of Monday, Starbucks has offered a sneak peek, showing numerous colorful designs — but the full reveal hasn't happened yet. (Though their main goal may be to avoid a repeat of 2015, when some people complained Starbucks "removed Christmas" from the cups because they "hate Jesus.")

Related [Oct. 5]: Caribou Coffee customers run into abrupt closures, shortened hours

As for Caribou, the Midwest chain is also readying itself to serve up holiday drinks, which will be available nationwide starting Nov. 4 (though some Twin Cities locations have them now). Caribou devotees will likely recognize the three holiday drink additions:

  • Ho Ho Mint Mocha — A hot chocolate, essentially, with espresso and mint flavor added in, plus whipped cream and crushed candy canes on top
  • Spicy Mocha — Once again a hot chocolate base, but with the added flavors of cinnamon, ancho chilies and chipotle peppers (plus whipped cream and chocolate chips on top)
  • Fa La Latte — For the eggnog-lovers, an eggnog blended with espresso, plus whipped cream and some nutmeg on top

Caribou is also bringing back its maple waffle breakfast sandwich and iced gingerbread bakery item, plus its Reindeer and Bold North coffee blends.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

Caribour 2021 holidays - 4
MN Food & Drink

Caribou Coffee unveils 2021 holiday cups, rolls out seasonal drinks

Caribou beat Starbucks to the punch with its cup design reveal.

Speed limit
MN News

Minneapolis Park Board set to vote on reducing speed limits to 20 mph

The City of Minneapolis last year lowered the speed limit on city streets to 20 mph.

police lights
MN News

'Large police presence' at scene of incident in Belgrade, Minnesota

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Officer Tim Brown
MN News

West Fargo cop still critical after heart attack, flown to Nebraska for treatment

Officer Tim Brown suffered a heart attack while arrested two suspects Sunday morning.

cdc - flue vaccine shot 2017
MN Coronavirus

COVID vaccines are more protective than natural immunity, study finds

Unvaccinated individuals that had previously been infected were more likely to test positive.

boyd huppert
TV, Movies and The Arts

KARE's Boyd Huppert on cancer treatment: 'I want every day that I can get'

He's currently undergoing chemotherapy.

Bryce Williams
MN Gophers

Gophers to rely on 2 freshmen running backs after Williams injury

Bryce Williams suffered a season-ending leg injury during Minnesota's 41-14 win over Northwestern on Saturday.

University of minnesota sign
MN News

U of M to offer free or reduced tuition to Native American students

The U says this will help increase access, improve graduation rates and close opportunity gaps.

covid
MN Coronavirus

How many Minnesotans have gotten COVID more than once?

Health officials, for the first time, are publicly revealing reinfection figures.

Screen Shot 2021-11-01 at 10.18.48 AM
MN News

Golden Valley man indicted for downloading, sharing child porn

The 59-year-old from Golden Valley is facing six charges.

thanksgiving turkey
MN Coronavirus

Here are the Mayo Clinic's tips for staying COVID safe this Thanksgiving

Small, indoor gatherings with fully vaccinated people should be OK.

coronavirus, covid-19, doctor
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, November 1

The latest from MDH.

Related

Caribou Coffee Holiday 2020
MN Food & Drink

Caribou Coffee rolls out holiday cups, menu early

The holiday season is underway at some Twin Cities stores, with a nationwide rollout planned for Nov. 5.

Caribou Coffee
MN Food & Drink

Caribou Coffee rolls out new "cabin" concept

The stores will be drive-thru and walk-up only.

MN Food & Drink

Caribou Coffee adds 3 new malt drinks to its menu

The drinks will be available for a limited time.

starbucks red cup
MN Food & Drink

Starbucks' red cups and holiday drinks return Friday

The coffee chain is giving away free reusable collectible holiday cups on Friday.

caribou-summer-drinks-promo-photo-may-2019
MN Food & Drink

Caribou Coffee debuts coffee shandy for the summer

Yes, that is cold press coffee with lemonade.

Flickr - Caribou Coffee
MN Food & Drink

Caribou customers in Twin Cities run into abrupt closures, shortened hours

Locations that used to stay open until the evening are now shutting their doors around lunch time.

Screen Shot 2019-07-11 at 6.34.50 AM
MN Food & Drink

Caribou launches new line of coffee-in-a-can

Three flavors have been announced by the Minnesota coffee-maker.

Screen Shot 2019-12-20 at 9.27.29 AM
MN Food & Drink

Caribou Coffee opens its first 'cabin' location in Twin Cities

The Caribou Cabin opened in Burnsville on Thursday.