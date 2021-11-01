Caribou Coffee unveils 2021 holiday cups, rolls out seasonal drinks

Caribou Coffee is providing a first glimpse at its 2021 holiday cup designs and rolling out its seasonal wintertime drinks.

First things first: The holiday cup designs. The Brooklyn Center-based brand says there are three new designs for its to-go cups, "featuring iconic images and festive patterns." All of them play heavily on the snowflake shape, sprinkling red in with the chain's usual blues.

Holidays cup designs are always a point of interest, particularly with Starbucks. The coffee giant's yearly announcement is always hotly anticipated. As of Monday, Starbucks has offered a sneak peek, showing numerous colorful designs — but the full reveal hasn't happened yet. (Though their main goal may be to avoid a repeat of 2015, when some people complained Starbucks "removed Christmas" from the cups because they "hate Jesus.")

As for Caribou, the Midwest chain is also readying itself to serve up holiday drinks, which will be available nationwide starting Nov. 4 (though some Twin Cities locations have them now). Caribou devotees will likely recognize the three holiday drink additions:

Ho Ho Mint Mocha — A hot chocolate, essentially, with espresso and mint flavor added in, plus whipped cream and crushed candy canes on top

Spicy Mocha — Once again a hot chocolate base, but with the added flavors of cinnamon, ancho chilies and chipotle peppers (plus whipped cream and chocolate chips on top)

Fa La Latte — For the eggnog-lovers, an eggnog blended with espresso, plus whipped cream and some nutmeg on top

Caribou is also bringing back its maple waffle breakfast sandwich and iced gingerbread bakery item, plus its Reindeer and Bold North coffee blends.

