Skip to main content
CBD retailer Kota Botanics to open store in Minnesota

CBD retailer Kota Botanics to open store in Minnesota

The company is the Midwest's largest premium CBD retailer.

The company is the Midwest's largest premium CBD retailer.

Fargo, North Dakota-based CBD retailer Kota Botanics is opening a boutique in the Twin Cities this month. 

The new store within the Southbridge Crossings development of Shakopee will celebrate its grand opening Thursday, Nov. 10.

It will mark the second physical location for Kota, which has a boutique in Fargo, and its first foray into Minnesota.

Since its launch, Kota Botanics claims it has become the Midwest's largest premium CBD retail business, with 15 brands and 140 products sold in its stores and through its online shop and subscription service, according to a press release. 

Unlike THC, the cannabinoid in CBD has no psychoactive properties that cause a "high", according to the business. CBD is often claimed to have health benefits, such as reducing stress and promoting sleep. 

Kota Botanics founder Weiwei "Vivian" Fellman founded the business a decade after immigrating from Beijing to Fargo. 

Kota Botanics' phytocannabinoid-rich hemp is organically grown in the US, non-GMO, free of pesticides, herbicides, heavy medals and solvents, according to the company's website

Store hours will be from 11:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. 

Next Up

Untitled
MN Shopping

CBD retailer Kota Botanics to open store in Minnesota

The company is the Midwest's largest premium CBD retailer.

school-bus-2645085_1280
MN News

Bus driver pleads guilty to driving drunk with 35 YMCA campers on board

Police found an open 1.75-liter bottle of Fireball whiskey in the driver's backpack.

fire
MN News

Elderly resident dies after house fire in southern Minnesota

The fire occurred early Thursday morning in Zumbrota.

dsc00173_original
MN Travel

North Shore Scenic Drive reopens following emergency repairs

Lakeside erosion prompted the emergency repairs.

Screen Shot 2020-01-02 at 7.54.07 AM
MN News

Woman indicted for laundering money for drug trafficker behind realtor's murder

As part of the scheme, Phouvanh Keokaythinh stashed up to $80,000 in drug money at her family's home in Bloomington.

Lou Vue
MN News

St. Paul woman last seen in Mac-Groveland neighborhood found safe

The 47-year-old woman hadn't been seen since Oct. 23.

PimentoKitchenFB
MN Food & Drink

Lola's on the Lake returning to Bde Maka Ska, along with Pimento Kitchen

The Jamaican restaurant is partnering with Lola's on the Lake to open in 2023.

Screen Shot 2022-11-03 at 3.16.47 PM
MN News

St. Paul police searching for two teens last seen in Dayton's Bluff area

The girls are known to hangout in downtown St. Paul.

BlaineHighSchoolFB
MN News

Police called to fight involving 2 Blaine High School students

A letter was sent to parents following the incident.

Blake Stangel booking photo
MN News

Man pleads guilty to cold case murder of 71-year-old Hibbing woman

The man was charged in 2021 for the 2017 murder.

Screen Shot 2022-11-03 at 1.16.42 PM
MN News

Rochester man charged in death of woman found dead under a tarp

Tia Arleth was found dead in June.

Pixabay - emergency room ambulance hospital
MN News

Overdose spike in Hennepin County leaves 6 dead within a week

Authorities are continuing to heighten awareness surrounding the risks of opioids.

Related

image
MN Lifestyle

Shakopee City Council approves amphitheater near Canterbury Park

One of Minnesota's largest outdoor venues will be coming to the southwest metro.

Screen Shot 2022-10-19 at 2.09.06 PM
MN Shopping

Sierra announces opening of newest Twin Cities store

The retailer specializes in cold weather essentials.

Screen Shot 2022-10-11 at 10.57.41 AM
MN News

Charges: Driver who killed 8-year-old bicyclist used meth, ran stop sign

The crash happened near the girl's home.

image
MN Business

Fleet Farm announces opening of new Twin Cities store

Attention Fleet Farm fans.

faribault woolen mills
MN Shopping

Faribault Woolen Mill opening fourth retail store

The new shop is just a few blocks from Lake Minnetonka.

image
MN Food & Drink

Suitcase with a sensational history inspires upcoming Shakopee cocktail bar

The tale of rum row's revival.

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 4.32.46 PM
MN Shopping

T.J. Maxx reveals location of its next Minnesota store

The retailer's Red Wing store opens next week.

image
MN Shopping

Gallery: All-in-one Japanese retailer opens in Mall of America

The retailer has several locations in New York City.