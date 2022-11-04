CBD retailer Kota Botanics to open store in Minnesota

Fargo, North Dakota-based CBD retailer Kota Botanics is opening a boutique in the Twin Cities this month.

The new store within the Southbridge Crossings development of Shakopee will celebrate its grand opening Thursday, Nov. 10.

It will mark the second physical location for Kota, which has a boutique in Fargo, and its first foray into Minnesota.

Since its launch, Kota Botanics claims it has become the Midwest's largest premium CBD retail business, with 15 brands and 140 products sold in its stores and through its online shop and subscription service, according to a press release.

Unlike THC, the cannabinoid in CBD has no psychoactive properties that cause a "high", according to the business. CBD is often claimed to have health benefits, such as reducing stress and promoting sleep.

Kota Botanics founder Weiwei "Vivian" Fellman founded the business a decade after immigrating from Beijing to Fargo.

Kota Botanics' phytocannabinoid-rich hemp is organically grown in the US, non-GMO, free of pesticides, herbicides, heavy medals and solvents, according to the company's website.

Store hours will be from 11:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.