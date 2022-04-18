Celebrated composer Paul Mealor to attend performance of his works in Twin Cities

Skip to main content
The Royal Wedding composer will workshop with the Twin Cities choir Exultate ahead of the shows.

Acclaimed composer Paul Mealor has made the trip across the Atlantic to attend a series of concerts featuring his works by a Twin Cities chamber choir.

The Welsh composer, whose motet Ubi Caritas was famously performed at Westminster Abbey and Her Majesty’s Chapel Royal for the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011, is in town for a residency with Exultate, the choir led by founder, artistic director, and conductor Dr. Thomas Rossin.

The visit will culminate in a series of three concerts between Friday and Sunday at venues in Minneapolis and St. Paul, with Mealor in the audience as Exultate performs his oratorio Crucifixus and other Mealor works including Ubi Caritas, Locus Iste, A Spotless Rose, Jubilate Deo, Stabat Mater, and more.

"Our mission as an ensemble is to create ‘music that moves the soul.’ We are honored to work with Paul and present these works that I believe will comfort and delight the audience," Rossin said. 

"After so many months of challenge, this is a healing experience to make music together and share it with others, and to hear directly from the composer why and how he has shaped these intricate and beautiful harmonies."

After Ubi Caritas was performed at the Royal Wedding, it topped the Classical Singles charts in the United States, the UK, Australia, France, and New Zealand.

You can catch the Exultate performances on the following dates:

  • 7:30 p.m. Friday, Apr. 22 at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, 1938 Stanford Ave., St. Paul.
  • 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 23 at Annunciation Catholic Church, 509 West 54th St., Minneapolis.
  • 3 p.m. Sunday, Apr. 24, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1621 University Avenue NE, Minneapolis.

Tickets cost as little as $5 for under 30s and students, $20 for those aged 65 and older, $25 for general admission. You can also pay an extra $5 for preferred seating.

Click here to buy tickets, or call 651-707-0727.

