October 4, 2021
Changes at USPS could impact holiday shipping, greeting cards
Publish date:

Changes at USPS could impact holiday shipping, greeting cards

Send your mail early, and expect to temporarily pay more for shipping.
Author:

USPS

Send your mail early, and expect to temporarily pay more for shipping.

The United States Postal Service has made some changes for the busy holiday season, which will impact everything from your holiday shopping and shipping, to sending holiday cards to friends and family. 

USPS on Oct. 1 launched new "service standards" for first-class mail (letters, small packages, bills and tax documents). Now customers throughout the country can expect first-class mail to get to its destination in 1-5 days. Previously, the timeframe was 1-3 days. Local mail will not be affected, with the service standard still two days.

Most people won't notice much of a difference, with the Postal Service saying it will impact about 39% of first-class mail, mostly mail that has to travel longer distances. This means people in rural areas will likely be impacted the most. 

So, if you want your holiday cards to get to their destination prior to the holiday, it's best to send them a little earlier this year. USPS also recommends anyone who is sending mail long distances to send those letters and packages early. 

In addition, the Postal Service is temporarily hiking prices on packages for the peak holiday season this year. That means the cost to send retail and commercial packages will be anywhere from 25 cents to $5 more expensive than before, depending on the type of service you're buying. (The heavier the package, the more expensive the increase — you can find the pricing for every USPS service online here.)

This will impact everyone who ships packages, including those who send gifts for the holidays. People who do a lot of online shopping may also see an increase in shipping costs for the next few months as well. 

This price hike is only temporary though. It went into effect on Oct. 3 and will be in place until Dec. 26, USPS says. 

However, USPS plans to revise its rates more frequently going forward, with the possibility of prices going up twice a year as the Postal Service works to limit its budget shortfall, the Washington Post said

The USPS is projected to see $160 billion in losses over the next 10 years.

These changes are expected to help the USPS save money. It's part of the Postal Service's 10-year plan. 

Slowing mail by transporting it on the ground instead of by plane could help cut costs and lead to more reliability. USPS says these new service standards for first-class mail and newspapers will also further improve service consistency and reliability, which has been improving in recent months after struggling in 2020

And raising prices for packages, even temporarily, will bring USPS "in line with competitive practices," a news release said

"These temporary rates will keep the Postal Service competitive while providing the agency with the revenue to cover extra costs in anticipation of peak-season volume surges similar to levels experienced in 2020," USPS said, noting the additional revenue will depend on the volume of packages shipped during the holiday peak season (Oct. 3-Dec. 26). 

In addition to introducing new service standards and raising shipping prices, the Postal Service says it continues to prepare for the higher delivery demands that are expected for the holiday season. 

Last year, more people took advantage of online shopping and shipping gifts during the COVID-19 pandemic, which could continue this year as the highly contagious delta variant continues to keep case counts high. 

USPS is working to hire an additional 40,000 seasonal employees and is leasing 7.5 million square feet of space to help manage the growth in packages that are sent through the Postal Service. It is also installing new processing equipment and package sorting equipment to accommodate higher volumes of items. 

Next Up

usps mail
MN Shopping

Changes at USPS could impact holiday shipping, greeting cards

Send your mail early, and expect to temporarily pay more for shipping.

Joe Ryan
MN Twins

6 good things that happened after Twins fans tuned out a losing season

We understand if you checked out, but there are reasons to be positive.

Eric Kendricks
MN Vikings

Vikings could legitimately pin loss to Browns on the officials

We'll let you be the judge.

dinner party holidays gathering celebration 1
MN Coronavirus

Here are the CDC's COVID-19 guidelines for the holidays

It's the second year of celebrating holidays during the pandemic.

Screen Shot 2021-10-04 at 7.14.16 AM
MN News

Women's March in Minneapolis comes amid renewed threat to abortion rights

The event was part of a National Day of Action meant to protest abortion restrictions.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Browns smother Vikings offense, puts Minnesota back on the brink

The Browns won with a game plan reserved for Mike Zimmer's squad.

police lights
MN News

Police shooting in Mason City follows reports of gunfire

Two people were reportedly injured in the melee.

Amy Potomak
MN Gophers

Watch: Gophers’ Amy Potomak scores unreal between-the-legs goal

Hello, SportsCenter Top 10.

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Reports: Dalvin Cook, Christian Darrisaw set to play for Vikings

Cook missed last weekend's win over the Seahawks.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Passerby finds body lying on road in Stearns County

The adult male died of an apparent gunshot wound.

ambulance
MN News

Driver found dead in vehicle that had left road, hit telephone pole

The discovery was made in Lindstrom Friday evening.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Man dies after shooting in north Minneapolis

It's the city's 73rd homicide of the year.

Related

Target gift card
MN Shopping

Holiday shopping? Target gift cards are discounted this weekend

You have to be a Target Circle member, but that's free to join.

selective-focus-photography-of-a-mailbox-2217613
MN News

Postmaster General delays postal service cuts till after November election

"To avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail," the postmaster general says any further operational changes will be postponed

MN Consumer

UPS is charging more for holiday shipping – and that could make shopping online pricier

Keep an eye on shipping costs during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

MN Shopping

Target to roll out no minimum, free 2-day shipping for the holidays

It's looking to usurp its rivals, Amazon and Walmart.

MN Shopping

Best Buy follows Target's lead with free holiday shipping offer

The Richfield retailer won't demand a minimum purchase for free delivery.

USPS, post office
MN News

Charges: MN postal worker stole more than $74K from USPS

The alleged theft happened between November 2018 and August 2019, court documents state.

MN Shopping

Best Buy announces free next-day delivery during holiday season

There's no membership or minimum purchase required.

mail usps
MN News

Lawsuit: 10 mail-sorting machines taken offline in Minnesota

At least 20 sorting machines could be decommissioned soon, a lawsuit claims.