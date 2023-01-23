Chanhassen bakery to close its doors after 5 years, shift to online sales

A Chanhassen bakery has decided to close its doors and focus instead on its online business.

The Cookie Cups announced last week that it will close its bakery and store at 600 Market Street on Jan. 30.

The business founded by Nicole Pomije creates and sells a line of baking and cooking kits for children and families.

Pomije says the decision to close will allow her to "dedicate herself" to her next venture selling its products online.

"When I built our Chanhassen bakery – I imagined that it would be a place for kids to have their birthday parties, where we would teach people how to cook and become a walk-in hotspot for locals," she said in a press release.

"Pandemic aside – I think we did what we came to do in this location but our purpose has become much larger now and we have an opportunity to reach people across the nation. I look forward to growing this operation to new heights."

You can find The Cookie Cups' kits on Amazon, Etsy, and its website.