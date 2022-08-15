Chapel of Love set to close at Mall of America after nearly 30 years

Getting married at the Mall of America's Chapel of Love will soon no longer be an option.

The wedding venue announced this weekend it will be closing its doors after almost 30 years of marrying couples.

According to a Facebook post, the chapel will be closing on Aug. 28, with owner Felicia Glass-Wilcox saying that she's retiring

"It's been a great 28½ years but it's time to move into retirement," Glass-Wilcox wrote, adding: "It will be a sad day, but we know that the future will hold many great adventures, plus we have our fond memories or our wonderful clients which we will forever hold in our hearts."

According to its website, the chapel has performed over 8,300 ceremonies, including vow renewals, since 1994.

Weddings can still be scheduled through the chapel's website, with the business offering deals for couples including $50 off weddings.

Many took to social media to share their experiences of the chapel.

"6-6-94 we were married and stopped by on our 5th anniversary with our firstborn," one wrote on Facebook. "Then again on our 25th anniversary. Had hoped to celebrate our 30th as well... Thanks for the memories."