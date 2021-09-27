Chaska Papa Murphy's to temporarily close due to worker shortage

The closure is "due to a lack of employees and applicants across the company," the manager wrote.

The Chaska Papa Murphy's location will be closed for the foreseeable future due to a dearth of workers and job applicants.

Carrie Paulsen, manager of the 1006 Gateway Drive location, made the announcement Monday in the Chaska MN Bulletin Board Facebook group. As of 8 p.m. that night, she wrote, the Chaska location would be closed.

Paulsen confirmed this plan to Bring Me The News over the phone, but said she could not provide any additional details. Bring Me The News reached out to the Papa Murphy's business office for more information.

The goal is to, Paulsen wrote, is to reopen by Oct. 12.

The staff that are there will work at the Chanhassen or Shakopee Papa Murphys locations in the meantime.

"It would be our privilege to continue to serve you from either store," she wrote.

Service-oriented businesses across the country have had difficulty finding workers in recent months. The exact cause of the phenomenon is uncertain. Continued worry over COVID-19 is believed to be a culprit, as is the changing demand of child care amid a pandemic.

Other theories have been suggested. Some argue ongoing unemployment benefits meant the unemployed had little incentive to find a job, but there's little evidence those benefits have had more than a very small impact. One writer suggests people value their own time differently than they used to — that more time with family, in school or relaxing is worth more than a regular paycheck at a low hourly rate. Others have framed it as evidence of a "labor and workers rights" shortage.

